The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Set For January 2025; Check Out Release Date, Where To Watch And More

TOHO Animation has officially announced that The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 is in production, with its release set for January 2025. Like the first season, the second season will run for two consecutive cours, as fan-favorites Maomao and Jinshi return to the screen.

Keep reading to find out more about the upcoming The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, including the release date, where to watch it, promotional videos, and cast updates.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2: Release date and where to watch

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 is set to premiere on Friday, January 10, 2025, airing at 11:40 JST. The anime will air on Nippon TV’s FRIDAY ANIME NIGHT programming block, while international fans will be able to stream the series on Crunchyroll once more.

The Season 2 announcement, made during a special stream on October 22, 2024, included a second promotional video, a new key visual, and cast updates, building excitement for the anime's return.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2: Key visual and promotional content

The first promotional video released by TOHO Animation features exciting glimpses into The Apothecary Diaries Season 2’s plot. It depicts Maomao and Jinshi continuing their investigations into mysterious cases, with Jinshi once again enlisting Maomao’s expertise in identifying poisons.

The video teases a potentially catastrophic event linked to war, showing soldiers traversing a desert landscape. Maomao hints at similarities between this new threat and the orchestrated attack that marked the finale of Season 1. The accompanying key visual depicts Maomao and Jinshi walking through the Imperial Palace under a star-lit sky.

Advertisement

A subsequent trailer released on December 10, 2024, further expanded on The Apothecary Diaries Season 2. It previews Maomao’s interactions with new and returning characters, including her fellow maid Shisui, voiced by newcomer Asami Seto.

The trailer also showed scenes of impending danger, as Maomao, Jinshi, and Gaoshun investigate a suspicious poisonous smell within the palace. Additionally, the opening theme song, Hyakkaryōran (Splendid Bounty) by Lilas Ikuta, was revealed, which is the artist’s first contribution to a television anime.

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2: Returning cast and staff

The original cast from Season 1 will reprise their roles in The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, including Aoi Yūki as Maomao, Takeo Ōtsuka as Jinshi, and Katsuyuki Konishi as Gaoshun. Supporting roles such as Gyokuyou, Lishu, and Ah-Duo will also feature returning voice talents, ensuring continuity in character portrayal.

New additions to the cast include voice actores like Asami Seto as Shisui. Behind the scenes, the second season brings back an accomplished creative team as Norihiro Naganuma returns as director. He is supported by Akinori Fudesaka as assistant director.

Advertisement

The character designs for The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 are crafted by Yukiko Nakatani, while music composers Satoru Kousaki, Kevin Penkin, and Alisa Okehazama collaborate on the score. Animation production is handled jointly by TOHO Animation Studio and OLM.

For more updates from The Apothecary Diaries Season 2, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.