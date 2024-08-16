Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 6 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

After a surprise attack from Julius, Sian surprised Will and challenged him to a duel. With a torrent of frustration and unresolved feelings, Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 6 will see the two engaging in a passionate one-on-one duel, so don’t miss the episode as it drops.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know, from Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 6’s release date and where to watch it, to the episode’s expected plot and a recap of the previous episode.

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 6 release date and where to stream

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 6 is scheduled to premiere on August 18, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST. This translates to a same-day release around 7:30 am GMT / 3:30 am ET / 12:30 am PT. Please note that exact release times may vary depending on your region and time zone.

In Japan, the episode will be broadcast on JNN (TBS), AT-X, BS Nippon, and other affiliated networks. For international viewers, Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 6 will be available for streaming on Crunchyroll. In Southeast Asia, Muse Communication has secured the series, and it will be accessible on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 6

According to the title preview and the anime’s website, Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 6 will be titled ‘Between Pride And Passion. The episode is expected to animate the aftermath of Sion’s unexpected attack on Will during the competition. Sion’s complex emotions, stemming from feeling overlooked by Will, have boiled over, leading to his outburst.

Advertisement

Will, for the first time, will realize the depth of Sion’s feelings as they battle in Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 6. After the two finally resolve all their frustrations, Will's team will attempt to regroup and rejoin the competition. Meanwhile, Julius and his team will be seen advancing steadily toward the crown, with victory almost within their grasp.

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 5 recap

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 5, titled ‘Raise The Starting Pistol,’ begins with Principal Caldron inaugurating the Grand Magic Festival by sharing the founder Mercedes’ wisdom: “Train, compete, and master.” The competition starts with a sky race, where Lihanna excels as a strong contender.

Scouts from around the world gather to find promising talents, while Caldron and Iris observe the participants. The episode then shifts to Colette, who persuades Sion to join her team, despite his reluctance due to Will Serfort's inclusion.

Sion, remembering his past humiliation in the dungeon, hesitantly agrees. The competition is held in a stadium where contestants must navigate various zones filled with traps. Will, using his teamwork with Colette, impresses the audience by swiftly overcoming obstacles with their combined magic in Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 5.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sion harbors resentment, feeling overshadowed by Will’s skills. As the contest progresses, Julius Reinberg launches a surprise attack on Will and his team in the Enchanted Woods. Sion, driven by his unresolved feelings, unleashes a fire spell aimed at both Julius and Will, forcing Colette to intervene.

This leads to a confrontation between Will and Sion, with Julius exploiting the situation to create a barrier, dividing their forces. Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 5 ends with Sion challenging Will to a duel, despite the inopportune moment.

For more updates on the Wistoria: Wand And Sword anime, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.