Is Wistoria Wand and Sword Season 2 Happening? All We Know So Far

Ever since its release, the anime based on the Japanese manga series written by Fujino Ōmori has rose to fame. As per a tweet from the renowned anime and manga news leaker @SugoiLite on X (formerly known as Twitter), the series has been greenlit for a second season. Since @SugoiLite leaks have been credible in the past, fans are excited for the sequel.

Apart from this, no other details regarding the sequel are available as of this writing. The series premiered on July 7, 2024, with Episode 4 set to release on August 4, 2024. The anime adaptation is being produced by Studio Actas and Bandai Namco Pictures. Here’s everything else we know about the supposed sequel:

Wistoria: Wand and Sword Season 2

Apart from the series being green-lit, no details about the release schedule, studio, or cast are available. The first 3 episodes of the series only covered 4 chapters from the manga, which has 42 in total. So Season 2 is inevitable and it’s only a matter of when and not if. @SugoiLite has previously revealed the news about Ranma 1/2 Remake and Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint.

About Wistoria: Wand and Sword

The series is based on Fujino Ōmori’s manga, which is illustrated by Toshi Aoi. The manga began serialization in Kondasnha’s shōnen magazine, Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine. The anime series is being directed and written by Tatsuya Yoshihara, with Sayaka Ono designing the characters.

It follows the life of Wil Serfort, who has no magical abilities whatsoever but aims to become a Magia Vander. He tries his best to overcome all the challenges he faces at Regarden Magical Academy. What he lacks in magic, he makes up for it with his swordsmanship skills. Will aims to reunite with his childhood friend, Elfaria who is the youngest magician to ever become a Magia Vander.

Studio Actas will be airing a special on July 28, 2024, instead of a regular episode. The special will feature a recap of the story so far along with an interview with the series composer, Yuki Hayashi. Stay tuned for more details about Wistoria: Wand and Sword!

