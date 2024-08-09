Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 5 Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Will Serfort was initially reluctant to join the Grand Magic Festival, but after a confrontation with Julius Reinberg, he decided to step up in order to defend the Dwarves’ honor. With Will now committed to the festival, fans are looking forward to seeing Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 5 to discover how he navigates this new challenge and what unfolds in his journey.

Don’t miss the upcoming episode as it hits screens, and keep reading to get Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 5’s release date, the expected plot, where to stream it, and a previous episode recap.

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 5 Release date and where to stream

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 5 is set to premiere on August 11, 2024, at 4:30 pm JST. This translates to a daytime release the same day at approximately 7:30 am GMT / 3:30 am ET / 12:30 am PT. Remember that the exact release time may vary by region and time zone.

In Japan, it will air on JNN (TBS), AT-X, BS Nippon, and other partner networks. International viewers can stream Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 5 on Crunchyroll, while Muse Communication has acquired the series for Southeast Asia, making it available on Muse Asia’s YouTube channel.

Expected plot in Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 5

As per the titled preview and the official website, Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 5 will be titled Raise The Starting Pistol. As the Grand Magic Festival officially begins, Will, now determined to protect the dwarves' honor, will form a team with Colette and Sion.

The competition will take place in five magical fields created by elves, where teams of three compete in the Crown Attack event. Will's strategy for the event involves combining his physical strength with Colette's magic, creating innovative hybrid techniques to catch Julius off guard.

Sion, who reluctantly joined Will’s team, still harbors resentment from a previous encounter in the dungeon. We may see him betray Will to help Julius in Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 5, perhaps by letting Julius know of Will’s plans beforehand. Julius's formidable magical skills may prove to have the upper hand, but the results as of now remain uncertain.

Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 4 recap

Titled The Eve of the Grand Festival, Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 4 begins with students, including Sion and Colette, taking part in a magic exam to earn credits. Will also participates but struggles to keep up. Meanwhile, three prominent students, Lihanna, Wignall, and Julius, excel in the exam.

Julius confronts Lihanna and Wignall, expressing his desire to challenge them in the future. Later, Julius and his friends mock Will, who recalls the upcoming Grand Magic Festival. Colette joins Will in the cafeteria, explaining the importance of the festival and its potential to bring Will closer to his goal of becoming a Magia Vander if a faction scouts him.

Colette also explains the significance of the Tower Factions and mentions the Watchers, who occasionally offer students another chance to ascend the Tower. Despite this, Will remains hesitant. As they head to their lockers in Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 4, Colette senses something unusual and discovers an inhibitor and sound-dampening barrier.

With Kiki's magic, she breaks it, revealing a hidden stairway leading to an underground area where students gamble on the Grand Magic Festival’s outcome. Will and Colette discuss the situation with Sion. Later, at Gina's tavern, where Will works, a conversation about the Grand Magic Festival unfolds.

Julius arrives and insults the tavern’s environment and its dwarven customers. Will opposes him, leading to a physical altercation. Though initially aggressive, Julius is impressed by Will’s resolve and challenges him to participate in the festival, promising to humiliate him there. Wistoria: Wand And Sword Episode 4 ends as Will accepts, demanding an apology to the dwarves if he wins.

