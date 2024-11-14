You Are Ms. Servant Episode 7: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

The last episode of You Are Ms. Servant mostly centered on the developing relationship between Yuki and Hitoyoshi, as well as Yuki’s tentative truce with Grace. With the upcoming episode set to explore the group going on an outing, don’t miss the installment to find out what happens next.

Keep reading to find out the release date of You Are Ms. Servant Episode 7, as well as where to watch it, what to expect from it, and a recap of the last episode’s events.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 7: Release date and where to stream

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 7 is set to air in Japan on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 1:30 am JST. Due to time zone differences, international audiences will be able to watch the episode a day earlier, on Saturday, November 16, 2024. Release times may vary depending on the region.

In Japan, You Are Ms. Servant Episode 7 will initially air on 24 TV Asahi-affiliated stations, followed by broadcasts on AT-X and BS Asahi. It will also be available for streaming on services like ABEMA, d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, and Bandai Channel. International fans can watch it on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Ani-One Asia’s YouTube channel in select regions.

Expected plot of You Are Ms. Servant Episode 7

As per the anime’s official website, You Are Ms. Servant Episode 7 will be titled ‘You Finally Noticed It - The Halloween Night With You.’ The episode will see Yuki experience a moment of shock upon learning that wearing a maid uniform isn’t considered “normal” attire.

To help her understand everyday fashion, Hitoyoshi, Riko, and Grace will take her on a shopping trip around town. Yuki will enjoy a typical day out, where she buys new clothes and watches her first-ever zombie movie at a theater. This outing will provide her with a deeper sense of what it means to live a regular life, something she has long yearned for.

Upon returning home, Yuki notices that Agemochitaro’s favorite towel is frayed and tries to take it for washing. However, the dog surprisingly growls at her, revealing how much it cherishes the towel in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 7.

You Are Ms. Servant Episode 6 recap

Titled You’re Lonelier Than I Thought, You Are Ms. Servant Episode 6 begins with Hitoyoshi and Yuki in gym class, where Hitoyoshi notices the new gym teacher, Nitta, is actually Grace, the assassin from their previous encounter.

A flashback reveals that Yuki and Grace have struck a truce; Grace, intrigued by Yuki, agrees to cease hostilities in exchange for access to unlimited katsu bread, a deal Yuki finds hard to resist. Despite their agreement, Yuki feels a pang of jealousy when Grace appears to be overly friendly with Hitoyoshi.

Hitoyoshi reassures her that such feelings are normal in You Are Ms. Servant Episode 6, hinting at Yuki’s growing emotional attachment. Later, they visit the Katsuda store, where Yuki admires the knife skills of the shop’s elderly owner, thinking about her past training.

That night, Hitoyoshi dreams of his mother, and Yuki comforts him, showing their deepening bond. As she notices his recent online searches about the Dragon’s Nine, Yuki discloses that while she grew up with the clan, her knowledge is limited to her missions. You Are Ms. Servant Episode 6 concludes with both expressing gratitude for the comfort they find in each other’s presence, deepening their emotional connection.

