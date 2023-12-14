Cha Eun Woo reveals full schedule for first solo fan-con titled 2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator
Cha Eun Woo has raised the excitement of fans with the release of a new poster of his upcoming solo concert. Read below to know the details of the Asian tour!
ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo will host the first solo fan con from February to April 2024
Idol revealed new poster, revealing tour halts including Seoul, Japan and more
ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo has revealed the details of his first-ever solo fan concert titled 2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator.
On December 8, Ca Eun Woo dropped a teaser poster of his upcoming concert featuring the visual of an elevator. The poster intrigued the audience as there was a question mark on the elevator button and it said ‘Coming Soon’
On December 14, an updated poster was released, giving out the details of Cha Eun Woo’s solo tour. Here are seven destinations that will be covered under this Asian fan-con tour. Take a look below:
- February 17 - Seoul
- February 24 - Kuala Lumpur
- March 9 - Bangkok
- March 16 - Manila
- March 30 and 31 - Japan
- April 13 - Singapore
- April 20 - Jakarta
2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator: Data and Location details:
Just like the first poster followed the theme of an elevator, the new poster also shows multiple buttons indicating different halts along with their sequence.
Cha Eun Woo will kick-start his tour titled 2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator on February 17 in Seoul, South Korea. The next halt is Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where the K-pop idol will be performing on February 24. The third stop is Bangkok, Thailand where the concert is scheduled to be held on March 9, followed by Manila, Philippines, on March 16.
After this, Cha Eun Woo will head to Japan for his concert to be held on two consecutive days, March 30 and 31. The grand tour will conclude with the last two stops in Singapore and Jakarta on April 13 and April 20 respectively.
The title Just One 10 Minute is synonymous with Cha Eun Woo’s fan meetings as the idol has hosted previous events using the same name. Starting with the 2019 fan meet, the singer hosted the concert in five regions including Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Taipei. He again hosted an online concert with fans from 150 countries during the pandemic. In 2022, another fan meeting was organized in Asian countries, but the event was promoted with an added subtitle - Just One 10 Minute: Starry Caravan.
Cha Eun Woo as an actor, singer and model
Cha Eun Woo is part of the K-pop boy group ASTRO, which debuted under the label, FANTAGIO. ASTRO first gained public attention after participating in the web drama, To Be Continued. The boy group debuted on February 23, 2016, with their EP titled Spring Up.
The multitalented actor started his acting career with a minor role in a 2014 drama called My Brilliant Life. He gradually carved his path to stardom as he landed main roles in popular shows including Gangnam Beauty (2018), Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung (2019), True Beauty (2020) and more.
Apart from singing and acting, Cha Eun Woo is a prominent face in the fashion industry as he has been roped in as the brand ambassador for various luxury brands. Due to his influential personality, he secured 17th spot on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in April 2021.
The actor is currently enthralling his fans with his latest drama called A Good Day to Be a Dog, in which he plays the role of a high school math teacher.
