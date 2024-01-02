ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo welcomes fans aboard in new poster for solo tour 2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo has unveiled special posters for the upcoming solo tour titled 2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator. It marks his first-ever solo fan con and the singer has been dropping hints for the event since the beginning of December 2023.

Previously on 14th December, the K-pop idol revealed the full schedule for his fan concert, starting from the first stop in Seoul to the last one in Jakarta, Indonesia. From 17th February to 20th April, Cha Eun Woo will be performing at seven destinations across Asia.

Cha Eun Woo reveals new poster for fan-con titled 2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator

In the newly released posters, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo follows the theme of the event ‘Mystery Elevator. The singer-actor dons a long-length trench coat and stands in front of an arched elevator pointing towards it. It seems like the singer is welcoming AROHA (ASTRO’s fandom name) aboard and the digital screen at the top displays a question mark, hinting at what’s more to come. In another poster, Cha Eun Woo is wearing safety goggles with a magnifying glass in his hand. A fan jokingly reacted to this image, saying, “Whoa, handsome Eunwoo. Will you be a scientist?”

These posters have elevated the excitement of the K-netizens, as they commented on X (formerly Twitter) that they can’t wait to hop on the ride with the singer.

Advertisement

Take a look below at the seven destinations where Cha Eun Woo will land for the Asian concert tour:

February 17 - Seoul

February 24 - Kuala Lumpur

March 9 - Bangkok

March 16 - Manila

March 30 and 31 - Japan

April 13 - Singapore

April 20 - Jakarta

Cha Eun Woo’s recent endeavors

Cha Eun Woo is one of the trendiest Korean celebs, known for his singing and acting skills. Managed under the FANTAGIO agency, the singer rose to prominence as a member of the popular K-pop boy group, ASTRO. Apart from the group activities, the K-pop idol has showcased his acting abilities by playing the role of teen heartthrob in several K-dramas namely, My ID Is Gangnam Beauty (2018), True Beauty (2020-21), and more.

Recently, he has portrayed mature characters on-screen, as seen in the ongoing drama A Good Day to Be a Dog, where he plays a math teacher, and in the supernatural drama titled Island (2022) where he transformed into a priest.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and actress Kim Nam Joo’s upcoming thriller drama Wonderful World to broadcast in 2024