5 reasons to watch A Good Day to Be a Dog starring Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo

Get ready for the premiere of A Good Day to Be a Dog today! The first two episodes are set to release on October 11 at 9 PM KST, 5:30 PM IST. This workplace romantic comedy promises an intriguing plot that revolves around Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young), whose family harbors a unique curse: transforming into a dog for six hours every night whenever they kiss someone. The story takes an unexpected turn when she mistakenly kisses Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo), who, in contrast, has a fear of dogs due to a past trauma. From that fateful night, their lives become entwined in a series of events. Here are the top five reasons to tune in to this upcoming K-drama:-

Unique Storyline

The K-drama has a very unique and fresh concept for the series’ storyline. Derived from a webtoon bearing the same title, A Good Day to Be a Dog unfolds the distinctive narrative of a woman burdened with a strange curse—she transforms into a dog upon being kissed. This generational curse befalls Han Hae Na, and an accidental kiss with her reserved colleague, Jin Seo Won, unintentionally sparks her nightly transition into a dog. To break the curse, Han Hae Na must kiss Jin Seo Won while in her dog form. However, Jin Seo Won, haunted by childhood trauma, harbors an intense fear of dogs. Despite their striking differences, the two embark on a heart-fluttering romantic journey, gradually aiding each other in the process of healing. This exceptional concept, where a woman shifts into a dog, and the only one capable of breaking the curse is someone terrified of dogs, sets the stage for a comedic tale filled with unique twists and turns.

Compelling Characters

In A Good Day to Be a Dog, Cha Eun Woo takes on the role of Jin Seo Won, a colleague and fellow teacher of Han Hae Na (played by Park Gyu Young). Jin Seo Won harbors a fear of dogs due to a past trauma. Cha Eun Woo effortlessly enhances his appeal by portraying a character who is both rational and slightly arrogant, characterized by sparkling eyes and a subtle smile. The idol turned actor, recognized for his roles in popular projects like True Beauty, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, and Island, steps into the shoes of a Mathematics teacher in this series. Fans eagerly await Cha Eun Woo's performance in this new K-drama, anticipating how he will bring his character to life.

On the flip side, Park Gyu Young undergoes a stunning transformation into the beautiful, intelligent, and flawless Han Hae Na, radiating a refreshing personality. Despite her outwardly easy going life, she carries a unique curse that turns her into a dog upon every kiss. As a lovely and smart Korean language teacher, she projects an image of having it all. Park Gyu Young, celebrated for her impressive acting skills in works like Sweet Home, Dali and the Cocky Prince, and Celebrity, heightens the anticipation for her portrayal of Han Hae Na by skillfully amplifying the charming traits her character embodies.

Advertisement

Lee Hyun Woo crafts an immersive portrayal with his transformation into Lee Bo Gyeom, a character harboring a sharp edge behind his friendly smile. Lee Bo Gyeom exudes warmth and puppy-like charms, capable of melting anyone's heart, all while concealing a poker face beneath his sunny exterior.

Despite being the life of the party and consistently caring for others, Lee Bo Gyeom guards a deep secret that remains hidden from everyone. The actor, recognized for his roles in projects like Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, Dream, and Secretly, Greatly, will showcase his versatile acting skills, seamlessly oscillating between his affectionate and cold sides. This dynamic portrayal raises anticipation for the intriguing chemistry he'll share with Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young.

Animal Lovers paradise

A Good Day to Be a Dog presents a delightful array of dog breeds, sure to capture the hearts of pet lovers. Adding to the charm, the main cast, including Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young, and Lee Hyun Woo, has garnered significant attention for their endearing, puppy-like appearances. Additionally, viewers are eagerly anticipating the performance of Finna, the adorable dog set to play the role of Han Hae Na when she undergoes transformation into her dog form. The inclusion of these furry friends adds an extra layer of appeal to the series, promising to enchant both pet enthusiasts and fans of the talented cast.

From Webtoon to screens

The K-drama is a much-anticipated adaptation of the immensely popular Webtoon originally penned by Lee Hey. This beloved work has garnered a global fanbase, and after an earlier announcement, it has now been officially confirmed to be making its way to the screen. Among a few other webtoons slated for drama adaptations, this particular one has excited fans who eagerly anticipate seeing their cherished characters from the comics brought to life.

The prospect of the adaptation stirred immense excitement among fans when it was first announced. The anticipation is fueled by the captivating storyline and the endearing nature of the characters. Now, as the show finally makes its debut on the screen, viewers will have the opportunity to witness their favorite scenes materialize in visual form, adding an extra layer of excitement to the premiere.

Advertisement

Unexpected Twists and turns

Moreover, the drama promises to enthrall audiences with its array of unique supporting characters, including Hae Na’s older sister, Han Yoo Na (Ryu Abel), and her friend Song Woo Taek (Jo Jin Se), as well as Hae Na’s uncle (Kim Hae Joon), who undergoes the same transformation into a dog. The ensemble also features the vice principal (Yoo Seung Mok), along with other characters adding depth to the narrative.

The mysterious nature of Lee Bo Gyeom (Lee Hyun Woo) adds an intriguing layer of curiosity. Behind his gentle smile lies a character with entirely different charms, leaving viewers uncertain about his intentions—whether he aims to facilitate the love story between Han Hae Na and Jin Seo Won or prevent their romance.

With its distinctive premise, the K-drama is poised to deliver an engaging storyline replete with heart fluttering scenes, unexpected twists and turns, and revelations that will keep viewers eagerly anticipating each episode.

Before the K-drama premiers today at 9 PM KST, watch the teaser to fuel the excitement here-

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: A Good Day to Be a Dog 3rd teaser: Park Gyu Young wants to kiss Cha Eun Woo again but not as human