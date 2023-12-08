ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo’s passionate kiss with Park Gyu Young in A Good Day to Be a Dog stirs fan frenzy

A Good Day to Be a Dog, MBC's romantic comedy K-Drama, featuring ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and actress Park Gyu Young as Jin Seo Won and Han Hae Na, has recently unveiled its ninth episode on December 6th. This particular episode along with episode 8 is gaining viral attention among fans for a swoon-worthy reason, creating a buzz around the series.

Cha Eun Woo’s scenes in A Good Day to Be a Dog goes viral amongst fans

Warning: Spoilers ahead

In the previous episode (Episode 8), the storyline reached a pivotal moment when Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) transformed into a dog in front of Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo). The curse was eventually broken through a kiss, and in the Epilogue, they shared another kiss as humans, solidifying their status as a couple. This particular scene gained significant traction on social media, with K-Pop fans expressing surprise at Cha Eun Woo's passionate kissing.

Now, in Episode 9, the newly formed couple faces the challenge of keeping their relationship under wraps at their workplace, a school where both are teachers. The principal's warning against Public Displays of Affection (PDA) prompts them to make plans for a secret date after school.

Hae Na joined Seo Won at his home while his nephew, Choi Yul (Yoon Hyun Soo), was out with a friend. The idea of having some romantic time alone sparked many thoughts in her mind. However, their plans took an unexpected turn when their coworker and Seo Won's friend, Lee Bo Gyeom (Lee Hyun Woo), dropped by unannounced. As if that wasn't enough, the nephew returned home shortly after. To navigate the situation, Hae Na ended up hiding in Yul's closet, adding a touch of humor to the turn of events.

In the meantime, Seo Won tried to divert his friend and nephew by starting a movie for them to watch. Fortunately, he opted for a dull film, ensuring they would doze off.

With the distractions in place, Seo Won seized the chance to reunite with Hae Na. Discovering her seemingly asleep in the closet, he gently touched her face, awakening her, and in response, she kissed his hand. Seo Won leaned into the closet, going past the clothes, and the two shared a passionate kiss.

Fans were swooning over the recent kiss scene, and the clip quickly went viral online. Viewers were highly impressed by the strong chemistry and tension between the main couple, expressing their enthusiasm online.

Episode 8, too, showcased the endearing nature of the main couple, Park Gyu Young and Cha Eun Woo, who delivered a beautiful kissing scene in the rain during the final moments of the episode. The impactful scene left fans and viewers in an online frenzy, highlighting the couple's charm and the emotional resonance of their performances.

Viewers praised the scene and the actors for their dedication to the art. Unlike the often-criticized "dead fish kisses" in many K-Dramas, Cha Eun Woo's passionate kiss scene was a welcome change for many. Fans went crazy over the kissing scene between the lead pair and flooded social media with funny messages, cracking jokes, and praising the actors for bringing authenticity and emotion to the scene.

More about A Good Day to Be a Dog

A Good Day to Be a Dog is adapted from the Naver Webtoon of the same name by Lee Hey, the author behind the recently adapted See You in My 19th Life. The story revolves around teacher Han Hae Na, who undergoes a peculiar transformation. Due to a family curse, she turns into a dog for six hours at midnight after kissing someone for the first time. This transformation continues until she kisses the same person again. Chaos ensues when she accidentally kisses fellow teacher Jin Seo Won, who harbors deep-rooted trauma related to dogs.

The show airs one episode every Wednesday at 9 PM KST, 5:30 PM IST.

