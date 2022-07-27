ENHYPEN’s Sunghoon makes his first appearance in a K-drama with a cameo in ‘MIMICUS’

On July 27, BELIFT LAB confirmed the appearance of ENHYPEN member and ‘Music Bank’ MC Sunghoon in Playlist original web drama series, 'MIMICUS'. This marks the first time the member will be making a cameo in a K-drama, making the fans really excited. It was also reported that Sunghoon will be playing the role of ENHYPEN boy group member Sunghoon as well as a student of Daehan Arts High School, the high school in the drama.

ENGENEs, aka the fans of ENHYPEN, celebrated this moment by trending ‘actor Sunghoon’, ‘actor Hoon’ and ‘Sunghoo on Mimicus’ and making sure everyone was aware of his fabulous visuals that made its presence known on the show.

According to the viewers and clips shared online, in the second episode of web drama ‘MIMICUS’, Sunghoon is said to have appeared as himself in the cameo role, dressed in the light colored uniform of the high school. He is regarded as a celebrity with reporters flocking to get his views. After a brief greeting, he is asked to speak about the enrollment of a big entertainment company’s CEO’s son to which he gladly complies and expresses his curiosity. He extends words of encouragement for the new entries and hopes they have a good school life as well as have a chance to hang out together.

Interestingly, the entire scene seems right out of ENHYPEN’s daily lives and we wonder if this is exactly what the members must be witnessing as well. In other news, ENHYPEN also sang the OST, their first, for ‘MIMICUS’ named ‘I Need The Light’.

