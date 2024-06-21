BLACKPINK to break record with BORN PINK concert film releasing in over 110 countries for 8th anniversary

BLACKPINK will celebrate the eighth anniversary of their debut with a groundbreaking feature film titled BLACKPINK World Tour BORN PINK, which will include their recent world tour concerts. The film will commence limited screenings starting July 31, 2024, and is set to release in over 110 countries, setting a record for a girl group's global reach.

BLACKPINK to release BORN PINK concert film on 8th anniversary

On June 21, YG Entertainment officially announced the release of BLACKPINK's new concert film titled BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN CINEMAS, which will be shown in theaters worldwide. The film is set to premiere in over 110 countries, establishing a new record for girl group concert films.

It will feature 92 minutes of footage captured during BLACKPINK's BORN PINK finale concert at the Gocheok Sky Dome, held in September of the previous year.

YG Entertainment commented that alongside the spectacular production and expansive stage, fans will have the opportunity to experience rearranged versions of hit songs that were exclusive to the concert, allowing them to relive the thrilling atmosphere of the live event.

Limited screenings of BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN CINEMAS are set to commence on July 31 in South Korea, the United States, England, and other locations. The tickets will go on sale on July 17th for South Korea and worldwide on June 27th.

More about BORN PINK tour and BLACKPINK

The BORN PINK World Tour was the second global concert tour by South Korean girl group BLACKPINK promoting their second studio album BORN PINK released in 2022. The tour commenced on October 15, 2022, in Seoul, South Korea, followed by a stadium encore tour starting on July 15, 2023, in Saint-Denis, France. It concluded on September 17, 2023, in Seoul, South Korea, spanning a total of 66 concerts across 22 countries.

The BORN PINK World Tour achieved significant success, ranking number ten on Billboard's 2023 Year End Top 40 Tours chart worldwide. It grossed 148.3 million USD from 29 reported shows, setting a new record as the highest-grossing concert tour by a female group. The tour attracted a total attendance of 1.8 million people, establishing it as the most-attended concert tour by a K-pop girl group to date.

