Jennie is a South Korean K-pop idol and member of the popular girl group BLACKPINK, who has been under scrutiny over a smoking scandal. A clip of the artist has been going viral all over the internet, where she is seen smoking indoors. The incident has caused an uproar among the netizens, and they have reported her to the authorities.

BLACKPINK's Jennie reported to the Korean embassy in Italy for smoking indoors

A South Korean media outlet, My Daily, reported on July 9, 2024, that a netizen has filed a complaint about BLACKPINK’s Jennie to the Korean embassy in Italy. The report stems from a clip of the artist smoking indoors during one of her schedules in the country.

A netizen provided evidence through the news agency Kookmin Shinmun and asked for a thorough investigation of the incident.

On July 8, 2024, BLACKPINK’s Jennie was seen smoking a Jule, which is an electronic cigarette, in one of her vlogs. However, the major problem with the short clip is that she was smoking indoors. While her team was doing her hair and makeup, she could be seen using the e-cigarette and blowing up smoke inside the room. The footage from the vlog has now been deleted, but the clip has already gone viral online.

In South Korea, it is frowned upon to smoke due to their societal standards. However, smoking indoors is illegal and not tolerated in the slightest. Similarly, Italy also has anti-smoking laws and prohibits anyone from smoking inside a room. Previously, NCT’s Haechan was fined by South Korean authorities after he was seen smoking indoors.

Jennie has recently established her own music label, Odd Atelier, where she will be further exploring her solo career. However, she is still part of BLACKPINK and will continue to take part in activities through YG Entertainment.

The artist revealed that she is excited about her new venture, where she will show a new side and release music for her fans and well-wishers.

Jennie was also featured in a collaboration song titled Spot with BLACK B’s Zico, which grabbed top spots on every South Korean local chart. She has also gained her first entry into the Billboard 100 chart with her feature on the song One of the Girls.

Moreover, she teased her fans through an Instagram story by sharing a snippet of her upcoming solo album.

