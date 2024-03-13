BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Tyla display newfound friendship as Water hitmaker gives bestie 'first listen' to new album

BLACKPINK’s Lisa was recently seen attending South African singer Tyla's private listening session, sparking speculation of a potential collaboration between the two. Tyla hinted at the collaboration on her Instagram, fueling excitement among fans. This comes after the South African singer expressed her desire to collaborate with the BLACKPINK member, leading to increased speculation due to their frequent meetings.

Tyla holds special listening session for BLACKPINK’s Lisa

In a video shared on Tyla's social media, she and BLACKPINK's Lisa were seen jamming to a song from Tyla's upcoming album, scheduled for release on March 22, 2024. Tyla mentioned in the video that Lisa was the first member to listen to the album.

In the sneak peek video, Lisa and Tyla are seated in the studio, grooving to one of Tyla's songs as it plays. When the song cuts off, Lisa cheers for the South African singer, joined by the other staff present in the studio. This sneak peek has fueled speculation of collaboration, especially as fans witness the blossoming friendship between the two singers.

Tyla teases collaboration with BLACKPINK’s Lisa

On her Instagram story following the private listening session, Tyla posted a story featuring herself and Lisa together. In the video, the two singers are seen close together, having fun and giggling, exuding a happy vibe. The text overlay reads "🤍 sweetest gorllll Played her some of my favorite songs on the album.. Definitely a LISA x TYLA collab down the line 🤍” This caption by Tyla on her story has certainly fueled speculation and excitement among fans, hinting at a potential collaboration project between the two singers.

More about Tyla

Tyla Laura Seethal, known mononymously as Tyla, is a South African singer and songwriter. She gained international recognition with her 2023 single Water, which reached the top ten in sixteen countries, including the United Kingdom and United States. Water marked the first time a song by a South African soloist entered the US Billboard Hot 100 in 55 years and earned Tyla the first Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance in 2024. Her self-titled debut album, TYLA, is set to be released on March 22, 2024.

