How much did Sai Pallavi charge for Sivakarthikeyan's biographical action war movie Amaran?

Sai Pallavi is all set for the release of her upcoming film Amaran on October 31, 2024, which is set to clash with Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Bhaskar and Jayam Ravi’s Brother. The popular actress will be seen alongside Sivakarthikeyan in this biographical action-war film. While Sivakarthikeyan plays the role of martyred Major Mukund Varadarajan, Sai Pallavi takes on the role of his wife, Indhu Rebecca.

Ahead of the release of Amaran, reports about the Fidaa actress’s payment for the film have taken over the internet. Curious to know how much Sai Pallavi charged for Amaran?

Well, according to a report by News18, the actress has charged a whopping Rs 3 crore for her role. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding this from the filmmakers or Sai Pallavi herself. Additionally, another media report claims that Rajkumar Periasamy’s directorial is being made on a large-scale budget of Rs 150-200 crore. But again, there has been no official confirmation.

Recently, netizens, especially die-hard fans of Sai Pallavi, were smitten when the makers dropped the trailer of Amaran. The trailer not only highlights Major Mukund’s beautiful family moments but also delves into his challenging journey, both on the battlefield and at home.

Check out the trailer below!

For the unversed, Amaran is based on the book India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes. The plot focuses on the soldier, Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was martyred during the Qazipathri Operation in Shopian in 2014, and the real-life challenges he faced.

Advertisement

Apart from the lead actors Sai Pallavi and Sivakarthikeyan, Amaran features Rahul Bose, Bhuvan Arora, Shreekumar, and Rohman Shawl, among others, in supporting roles. Meanwhile, the film’s digital rights have reportedly been acquired by Netflix ahead of its theatrical release. It is pertinent to mention that Amaran is produced by legendary actor Kamal Haasan under his banner Raaj Kamal Films International.

How excited are you to watch the exceptional journey of Major Mukund Varadarajan and his wife Indhu, portrayed by Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi? Don’t forget to tell us in the comments!

ALSO READ: Sneak peek into Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fitness routine: Aerial yoga to weight lifting and more