Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, continues to strike chords with the audience at the ticket window. After a staggering opening weekend, the movie has shown an encouraging hold.

Amaran Collects Rs 8.50 Crore On 1st Monday; Set For A Blockbuster End

The biographical war action drama directed by Rajkumar Periasamy is winning hearts with its phenomenal box office trend. After packing a solid punch of Rs 66 crore gross and facing capacity issues in Tamil Nadu, Amaran grossed Rs 8.5 crore on its first Monday. Sivakarthikeyan's film's total cume currently stands at Rs 74 crore at the Kollywood box office.

Bankrolled by Raaj Kamal International Films, Amaran is now set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark and rake over Rs 125 crore in Tamil Nadu in its full theatrical run. Given the strong positive reports, the movie even has a chance to hit Rs 150 crore at the Kollywood box office.

With such a stronghold, the movie will emerge as the second highest-grossing Tamil movie of 2024 after Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest Of All Time.

Amaran Aims To Clock Rs 225 Crore Worldwide In Its Full Run; Sivakarthikeyan Joins Biggies Of Tamil Cinema

Aside from its domestic collections, Amaran is also doing wonders in overseas locations. The movie crossed Rs 150 crore gross globally on 1st Monday and is aiming to clock over a staggering Rs 225 crore by the end of its theatrical run globally.

With such a terrific performance, Sivakarthikeyan joins the big Stars of Tamil Cinema—Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, and Ajith Kumar—to give a Rs 100 crore grosser in its home. Other than the big four, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan and Tamil versions of Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2 were able to clock Rs 100 crore in Tamil Nadu.

Advertisement

The Day Wise Tamil Nadu Gross Collections Of Amaran Are As Under

Day Tamil Nadu Gross Collections 1 Rs 16 crore 2 Rs 15.50 crore 3 Rs 16.75 crore 4 Rs 17 crore 5 Rs 8.5 crore Total Rs 74.25 crore in 5 days in Tamil Nadu

Amaran In Theatres Now

What are your lifetime Tamil Nadu and worldwide box office predictions for Amaran? Do let us know. Amaran continues to play at a theatre near you. The tickets for the movie can be booked from online ticketing applications or from the box office outside the theaters.

ALSO READ: Amaran Extended First Weekend Box Office: Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's war-biopic is a BLOCKBUSTER; Grosses Rs 66 crore in Tamil Nadu in 4 days