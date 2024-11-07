KA Extended Week 1 Worldwide: Kiran Abbavaram's fantasy thriller grosses Rs 27 crore in seven days

Released on October 31, 2024, KA is one of the movies running successfully in theatres these days. Starring Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram, the fantasy thriller film has surpassed pre-release expectations with its excellent performance in a week since its release.

KA Grosses Rs 27 Crore In Global Markets, Aims For Rs 40 Crore

As far as its worldwide collections are concerned, Kiran Abbavaram's KA has grossed Rs 27 crore in its extended week 1. The thriller continues to hold well and aims to fetch Rs 40 crore globally. If that happens, KA will become a resounding box-office success. The recently released film grossed nearly Rs 19 crore on its extended first weekend, coinciding with Diwali. The rights of the movie were sold for Rs 10 crore and it took just four days to recover its costs.

Despite being a small-budget movie, KA is more like the bread and butter of the film industry as the audience doesn't get to witness movies led by superstars too often in cinemas.

KA vs Lucky Baskhar vs Amaran

Kiran Abbavaram-starrer KA has locked horns with big commercial movies, Lucky Baskhar and Amaran at the box office. While Lucky Baskhar features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, Amaran is headlined by Siva Karthikeyan and Sai Pallavi. Dulquer plays the role of a banker in Lucky Baskhar.

In the biographical war drama film, the lead actors are cast as on-screen husband and wife. While Siva Karthikeyan plays the lead role of the late Indian Army Officer Major Mukund, Sai Pallavi's character is named Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

Meanwhile, KA features Kiran Abbavaram in the dual roles of Abhinaya Vasudev and Pedda Sir. Helmed by director-duo Sujith-Sandeep, the Telugu film explores the story of Abhinaya Vasudev, a postman in the village of Krishnagiri. The fantasy thriller also features Nayan Sarika and Tanvi Ram in key roles.

The makers recently cleared the air that KA isn't releasing on OTT anytime soon.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

