Bazooka Box Office Kerala Day 2: Mammootty's action thriller registers decent hold; grosses Rs 2.30 crore on Friday

Bazooka, starring Mammootty in the lead role along with Gautham Vasudeva Menon, Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Gayathiri Iyer, Divya Pillai, and others, is holding up well at the box office. After kickstarting its box office journey with a solid figure, the movie has recorded an understandable drop on the working day.

Bazooka collects Rs 2.30 crore on Day 2 following a solid opening day

Bankrolled by Yoodlee Films, Bazooka added around Rs 2.30 crore to the tally today on Day 2, taking the total two-day cume to Rs 5.60 crore gross at the Kerala box office. It had collected Rs 3.30 crore on its opening day.

The movie held up well and was expected to show such a drop on the working day. It will have to witness some spikes on Day 3 and Day 4, and then post a healthy total post the weekend.

Among all the new Malayalam releases this weekend, the Naslen-starrer sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana is giving a tough fight to the Mammootty starrer. It will be interesting to see which one of these two titles emerges as the Vishu winner by the end of their theatrical runs.

The other two releases Maranamass and Good Bad Ugly dubbed version is also holding well and recording decent occupancy at the Kerala box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Bazooka in Kerala are as follows:

Day Gross Kerala 1 Rs 3.30 crore 2 Rs 2.30 crore Total Rs 5.60 crore

Watch Bazooka trailer here:

Bazooka in cinemas

Bazooka is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

