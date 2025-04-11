Sikandar vs Jaat Day 2 Box Office Comparison: Which mass entertainer is having the better run?

Sikandar vs Jaat Day 2 Box Office Comparison: Sunny Deol’s much-awaited action entertainer Jaat is currently running in theaters. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film co-stars Regina Cassandra as the female lead and Randeep Hooda as the antagonist.

Almost 2 weeks ago, Salman Khan released his latest commercial actioner, Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss. Today, let’s see which film had the better run at the box office on Day 2 of its release.

Sikandar vs Jaat Day 2

Salman Khan-led Sikandar was released on 30 March, the Sunday before the Eid holiday. The hype and the collection for the initial days were way less than what the trade expected from a Salman Khan release on Eid. As it was received with a negative perception, its Day 2 total touched a barely average figure of Rs 27 crore India net, owing huge additional support to the national holiday of Eid.

Sunny Deol’s Jaat collected Rs 7 crore India net on Day 2. This is a below-average figure for a film of this stature, but the film has several disadvantages compared to Sikandar. Jaat’s Day 2 release landed on Friday, a weekday, which affected the film’s possible growth, which it would later see over the weekend.

Despite the negative perception of Sikandar, Jaat is getting good word of mouth among the public. This positive reception can give the Sunny Deol film an edge over the Salman Khan starrer, but only in the long run. Good reviews among the general public would surely help the film grow during the coming weekend, resulting in a fair 4-day weekend total.

Jaat was released in cinemas on April 10 at 3,500 screens nationwide. While this marks the second widest release for a Sunny Deol starrer, it has also replaced Salman Khan’s Sikandar with a considerable volume in theaters. This drop in screen count further indicates the end of Sikandar’s run while Jaat has just begun with its box office run.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

