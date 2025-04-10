Bazooka Box Office Day 1 Prediction: High Expectations from Mammootty starrer Despite Multiple Releases

When the teaser alone lights up timelines, and theater speakers are already shaking during fan shows, you know something big is brewing. That’s the energy surrounding Bazooka, Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s latest action thriller, which hits the big screen today. Directed by newcomer Deeno Dennis, the film has already positioned itself as a crowd magnet, and all eyes are now on its Day 1 box office numbers.

Mammootty isn’t walking into this release cold. His last few outings have built serious momentum. Early in January this year, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse opened to a decent ₹1.80 crore in Kerala and went on to collect ₹18 crore over eight days. Before that, the 2024 release Turbo smashed expectations with a record Day 1 collection of ₹6.25 crore in the state. With that kind of track record, Bazooka is riding high on anticipation, and industry trackers are predicting an opening anywhere between ₹5-8 crore in Kerala alone.

And the early signs? Promising. Social media reactions from early viewers have already turned into digital fireworks. Words like swag overload, massive interval, and killing climax are dominating the chatter. Mammootty’s triple dose of charisma, Deeno’s slick direction, and GV Prakash’s fiery background score seem to have cooked up just the right storm for fans.

But smooth sailing? Not quite. Bazooka is releasing alongside two content-driven Malayalam films, including Alappuzha Gymkhana and Marana Mass and both are aiming to carve out their own audience. And that’s just within Kerala. Across the country, Ajith’s Good Bad Ugly, Sunny Deol’s Jaat, and Siddhu Jonnalagadda’s Jack are rolling out in other languages, all ready to grab attention on a crowded Wednesday.

Still, when a Mammootty film roars, people listen. If the initial word holds strong, Bazooka may not just win the day, but it might set the tone for what a stylish, massy Malayalam film should feel like in 2025 after Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan has already done that magic.

