Box Office: Naslen's Alappuzha Gymkhana witnesses Rs 1.4 crore final advances for Day 1

Malayalam cinema is witnessing an unusually packed Thursday (April 10), but rising star Naslen K. Gafoor has managed to carve out his own spotlight. His latest film, Alappuzha Gymkhana, has registered an impressive Rs 1.4 crore in advance bookings for Day 1 across 805 shows in Kerala, just a fraction behind Mammootty's mass actioner Bazooka, which leads the board with Rs 1.5 crore from 938 shows.

Alappuzha Gymkhana, directed by the talented Khalid Rahman, combines the humor of small-town comedy with the exhilaration of athletics. The movie mixes themes of friendship, family ties, and underdog spirit as it centers on a group of unexpected young people who band together to learn boxing and defeat some opponents in their town of Alleppey.

Naslen, Lukman Avran, Sandeep Pradeep, Ganapathi, Anagha Ravi, and Noila Francy are among the cast members who give the story appeal and relatability. Vishnu Vijay's background score enhances the film's mood and emotion, while Jimshi Khalid's cinematography is top-notch. Early reviews describe it as lighthearted yet motivating, an unusual combination in the current release schedule. The trailer already suggested that it would be a delightful journey.

Here's how Day 1 advance sales look for all four Malayalam films releasing on April 10:

Bazooka – Rs 1.50 crore (938 Shows)

Alappuzha Gymkhana – Rs 1.40 crore (805 Shows)

Good Bad Ugly (Malayalam-dubbed Ajith film) – Rs 32 Lakhs (270 Shows)

Marana Mass – Rs 28 Lakhs (537 Shows)

The clash is real, and the box office pulse is high. But while Mammootty's Bazooka is massy and stylish, Alappuzha Gymkhana brings heart, humor, and a fresh take on friendship, an angle that's resonating well with younger audiences and families alike.

In a market crowded with dark comedies and high-octane thrillers, Gymkhana might just be the breezy winner the box office didn't see coming.

