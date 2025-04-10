Bazooka Box Office Kerala Day 1: Mammootty's action flick takes SOLID start; smashes Rs 3.40 crore on opening day

Mammootty's latest release Bazooka hit the cinemas this weekend. The action thriller, directed by Deenu Dennis, has recorded a good occupancy today. The Malayalam movie is expected to do a solid business if it holds well over the long first weekend.

Bazooka clocks a good opening of Rs 3.40 crore

Produced by Yoodlee Films, Bazooka saw good opening of Rs 3.40 crore at the Malayalam box office. Co-starring Gautham Vasudeva Menon, Babu Antony, Neeta Pillai, Gayathri Iyer, Divya Pillai, and others, the game-thriller met with a majorly positive response from the audience.

Since the concept is different and fresh, it's not a film that everyone will enjoy. However, the movie will find its audience with time. The movie is running with 1000 plus shows in the home state on its opening day. It is expected to add more shows over the weekend.

Bazooka is facing tough competition from Alappuzha Gymkhana and other releases

Among all the new Malayalam releases this weekend, the Naslen-starrer sports drama Alappuzha Gymkhana is giving a tough fight to the Mammootty starrer. Both movies are riding on positive word-of-mouth, however, it will be interesting to see which one of them ends up being a winner.

The other releases including Maranamass and Good Bad Ugly dubbed version are not going to impact its business. Both these movies are performing on low levels.

Bazooka in cinemas

Bazooka is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

