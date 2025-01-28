Box Office: Moana 2 enters Top 50 highest grossing movies of all time worldwide; Targets 40th position

Disney’s Moana 2 has officially entered the prestigious list of the top 50 highest-grossing movies globally, with a worldwide gross of $1.03 billion. The highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 hit has not only outperformed its predecessor, but it is also on its way to securing a spot in the top 40 highest-grossing films of all time.

The film’s success is powered by its strong performance in both domestic and international markets. With $449.9 million from the U.S. and a solid $576.7 million from overseas territories, Moana 2 has managed to carve a prominent place for itself at the box office. While the original film in the expanding franchise earned approximately $643 million worldwide, the sequel has significantly surpassed those numbers, proving its enduring appeal.

Set three years after the events of the first film, Moana 2 sees the titular character reuniting with the demigod Maui to embark on an adventure to find the lost island of Motufetu. The production boasts a stellar voice cast, including Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson reprising their iconic roles, alongside newcomers like Hualālai Chung and Rose Matafeo. The movie’s vibrant animation, gripping narrative, and memorable soundtrack have all contributed to its box office triumph.

Despite receiving mixed critical reviews, Moana 2 has performed admirably, attracting audiences of all ages. The film, which earned a Best Animated Feature Film nomination at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, faced disappointment from the Academy when the nominations for the 97th Oscars were announced earlier this month, but that hasn’t had much of an impact on the film’s performance in theaters.

Advertisement

With its current trajectory, Moana 2 is expected to climb ten spots, beating Finding Dory, Despicable Me 3, Jurassic Park, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, Aladdin, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, and Toy Story 3, to dethrone Toy Story 4 from the number 40 spot on the highest-grossing films global list.

2009’s Avatar tops the chart with a global gross of nearly $3 billion, followed by Avengers: Endgame ($2.7B) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.3B).

ALSO READ: Will Moana 2's Digital Release Include Unseen Bonus Scenes? Find Out When the Disney Sequel Will Be Available to Watch at Home