Moana 2 Global Box Office Update: Disney's Thanksgiving release approaches USD 1 billion worldwide

Moana 2, starring Dwayne Johnson-Auli’i Cravalho, continues to do wonders at the box office. The Thanksgiving release has exceeded expectations and smashed a record box office run globally.

Moana 2 inches closer to hit USD 1 billion mark worldwide

Currently running in its 6th week, the mega-blockbuster of Disney Animation is scripting history at the box office. The movie has smashed around USD 965 million at the global box office. And now it is inching towards the massive USD 1 billion mark worldwide.

The total box office collection of Moana 2 in the US is slightly over USD 425 million, while USD 540 million came from the international markets. It will keep attracting cine-goers for a couple more weeks and is expected to wind up its domestic collection around USD 475 million.

Moana 2 surpasses Captain Marvel in the US; braves the new releases Mufasa and Sonic 3

After setting new benchmarks in its opening weekend, Moana 2 kept surfing at the box office and successfully braved the waves of two big new releases- Mufasa: The Lion King and Sonic The Hedgehog 3. If all goes well, the Disney animation movie will enter the USD 1 billion club by the end of its 7th weekend. It is eyeing a lifetime in the vicinity of USD 1 billion to USD 1.1 billion globally.

With a solid theatrical run, Moana 2 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Captain Marvel in the US markets, emerging as the 34th highest-grossing movie of all time.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

