Box Office Opinion: Can Shahid Kapoor's Deva match the BLOCKBUSTER success of Kabir Singh?

Shahid Kapoor is on a roll these days! The actor is gearing up for the release of his next film, Deva, very soon. Here are my thoughts on whether the action thriller can match the blockbuster box office success of Kabir Singh.

Deva is generating solid buzz nowadays, thanks to the intriguing first-look posters, an energetic teaser, and a Marathi-touch banger song. Deva is undoubtedly one of the most exciting movies of January 2025, alongside Akshay Kumar's Sky Force. The action thriller is expected to attract crowds to cinemas and enjoy a favorable theatrical run. However, matching the box office numbers of Kabir Singh won't be that easy.

Yes, Deva has the potential to emerge as the surprise hit of 2025 if the makers succeed in maintaining the hype and buzz around the release. It even has a slim chance of opening in double digits. But it may not follow the blockbuster trend of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh for a few significant reasons.

One major reason is that the genre of Deva might not appeal to the masses in the B & C centers, even though the makers have given a massy treatment to Shahid Kapoor’s character. It is a neo-noir investigative action thriller that caters to a limited section of the audience. On the other hand, Kabir Singh was a full-on commercial love story revolving around a surgeon with anger issues. The music album of Kabir Singh was itself a sensational hit among cine lovers, contributing significantly to its phenomenal success at the box office.

Another reason could be the remake factor. Although Shahid Kapoor has denied reports of Deva being a remake of the Malayalam movie Mumbai Police, the teaser offers glimpses that are similar to the cult regional film. The trailer might provide more clarity on whether it is a fresh subject or an adaptation. If it turns out to be a remake, the fate of Deva might not be favorable. Interestingly, the Hindi-dubbed version of Mumbai Police is not available anywhere, which could work in Deva's favor even if it is a remake.

