Spirit: Sandeep Reddy Vanga gets welcomed with chants for Don Lee with rumors of appearing in Prabhas starrer; says ‘wait for it…its worth waiting’

Prabhas and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga are all set to collaborate for the first time with the cop action drama called Spirit. In a recent public interaction at an expo event, Sandeep was welcomed by fans chanting Korean actor Don Lee’s name who is rumored to appear in the film.

In response to the same, the director only said in Telugu, “Wait for it... it's worth waiting.” In addition to the same, Sandeep was also seen interacting with the media personnel at the event where he was asked when the film would begin to which he kept it simple and just said it would begin soon and the details would be given.

For those unaware, the buzz and rumors surrounding Don Lee appearing in the Prabhas starrer movie have been going on for a while now. It is expected that the Korean star who has also made a name for himself in Hollywood would appear as the main antagonist in the Prabhas movie, but an official confirmation about the same is yet to be made.

Moving ahead, in a recent interaction with the film’s producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed that the movie would soon begin shooting with a muhurat shot taking place in December. With the rest of the shoot taking place in 2025, Kumar also added that the film is still being written by Sandeep and touted to be in a “different zone.”

Other than this information, the producer also refrained from revealing anything about the film’s official cast which is definitely going to make fans anticipate in patience. Coming to Prabhas’ work front, the actor was last seen playing a lead role in the movie Kalki 2898 AD.

The film directed by Nag Aswin featured Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan as co-leads and was a sci-fi action flick set in a post-apocalyptic world. Furthermore, the Rebel Star is set to appear in the lead role for the film The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy movie that is slated to release on April 10, 2025. Meanwhile, Prabhas is also involved in the shoot of his period movie with director Hanu Raghavapudi which is rumored to be titled as Fauji.

