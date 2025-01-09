Sky Force Trailer Impact at the Box Office: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan movie aims to grow buzz in the days to come

Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya in the lead roles, is gearing up for release on January 24, 2025, during Independence Day weekend. Here's taking a look around the hype-check of the movie after the trailer release.

Sky Force Trailer receives mixed reactions

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the promotional campaign of Sky Force began in the first week of January, around 20 days before its release date. The makers have already released first-look posters, a 3-minute-long trailer, and a soulful melody in the voice of B Praak.

So far, Sky Force has a decent buzz among the audience, which is not enough for movies starring Akshay Kumar. It should be the most talked-about movie of January, but the promotional units have been okayish so far in order to amp up the buzz.

The trailer for Sky Force was received decently. Though it was praised for its sincerity, look, and presentation, it was criticized for revealing too much and for resembling Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter.

Can Sky Force mark Akshay Kumar's comeback?

Akshay Kumar is going through a rough patch these days. However, it takes just one movie to turn the tide. There are many hopes that Sky Force will end up being his comeback movie; however, the current buzz around the film isn't referring to a favorable theatrical run.

If the movie manages to receive a solid opening and superlative word-of-mouth, Sky Force can sail through a successful theatrical window. However, it will not be easy as Shahid Kapoor’s Deva is set to hit the big screens just after one week of Sky Force.

