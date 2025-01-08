Deva: Shahid Kapoor starrer's director Rosshan Andrrews reveals idea behind his character; 'he has a ‘don’t care’ attitude

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up to captivate audiences with his dynamic performance in the highly anticipated film Deva. Excitement surrounding the high-octane thriller, produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, continues to build with every passing day. In a recent interview, the director shared insights into his character and said, "he has don't care attitude."

In a conversation with Times Now, director Rosshan Andrrews discussed Shahid Kapoor's intense portrayal of a cop in the teaser for Deva. Andrrews explained that the character was designed to exude a fearless, rebellious attitude, highlighting his "don’t care" demeanor.

He shared that it was essential for Kapoor to balance this rugged persona with the authoritative presence of a police officer, as the film is rooted in the world of law enforcement. According to the director, Deva is a character who refuses to conform, embodying a unique blend of defiance and restraint.

On January 5, the creators of Deva unveiled the film's teaser on social media platforms. The 52-second teaser provides a glimpse into the movie's intense world. Shahid Kapoor, in the titular role, showcases his commanding presence with high-octane action sequences and electrifying energy.

Playing a bold and dynamic police officer, Kapoor's performance is amplified by thrilling dance moves alongside Pooja Hegde, promising an exciting addition to this much-anticipated commercial entertainer.

The impactful background score elevates the film's grandeur. In a standout moment, Kapoor channels Amitabh Bachchan's iconic aura, standing with a gun in hand against a wall featuring a mural of Big B's legendary still from Deewaar.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Shahid captioned the post, "D day is here. Machana chalu #DEVA Teaser out now. Link in bio."

Helmed by renowned Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews, Deva is set to release in theaters on January 31, 2025. Produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, the high-octane thriller stars Shahid Kapoor alongside Pooja Hegde, with Kubbra Sait and Pavail Gulati playing pivotal roles.

