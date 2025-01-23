Box Office: Wicked chases Frozen 2 in US; Will Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer outgross Disney's iconic movie?

Universal’s Wicked is hopeful of surpassing Disney’s iconic Frozen 2 at the domestic box office. The film, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in lead roles, continues to make waves in theaters across the U.S., showing strong numbers that have box office analysts and fans wondering if it can outgross the 2019 Mouse House hit.

Released on November 22, 2024, Wicked boasts a hefty budget of $150 million, matching Frozen 2’s production cost. The musical adaptation of the 2003 Tony-winning Broadway show has been performing well, grossing an impressive $416K on its 9th Tuesday Discount Day—a mere 39.4% drop from the previous Tuesday. In comparison, Frozen 2 earned $374K at the same point during its theatrical run, marking a slightly smaller 37.5% drop.

While these numbers are close, Wicked’s growth is particularly noteworthy considering its reduced screen count, having lost 620 theaters in the past week.

With a cumulative domestic total of $465.9 million, Wicked is now just $1 million behind Frozen 2 at the same point in their respective runs. However, Wicked is eyeing an additional boost as it moves forward.

The film’s ability to surpass Frozen 2’s $477M domestic total will depend on theater availability and potential Oscar buzz in the near future. With strong performances from Grande, Erivo, and a star-studded supporting cast—including Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Peter Dinklage, Jeff Goldblum, and Ethan Slater—the production has the potential for an extended run in theaters.

The competition between Wicked and Frozen 2 is more than just a numbers game; it’s being labeled a cultural battle. Both films represent massive successes in their respective genres, and the question of whether Wicked can overtake Frozen 2 has moviegoers and industry insiders completely hooked.

If Wicked surpasses Frozen 2, it will not only solidify its place as one of the highest-grossing movies of all time but also cement Universal’s standing in the world of big-budget films.

Meanwhile, fans of Wicked can look forward to more magic in the future. A second installment, officially titled Wicked: For Good, promising even more excitement, is set to hit theaters in November 2025.

Stay tuned as Wicked aims to surpass Frozen 2 at the domestic box office, proving that this book-Broadway-to-screen phenomenon has remarkable staying power.

