Ariana Grande Confirms Which Sex and the City Star Makes a Secret Cameo in Wicked Movie: 'He Has One Line'
Ariana Grande spills the tea on a surprising secret cameo from Sex and the City in Wicked. Read on to know what the pop sensation revealed.
Ariana Grande dropped some juicy behind-the-scenes secrets in digital bonus features of the movie musical Wicked available on digital platforms. It looks like one Sex and the City star has secretly joined the musical blockbuster.
Grande disclosed that David Eigenberg, the actor who portrayed Steve Brady, Cynthia Nixon's boyfriend-turned-estranged-husband on Sex and the City, was indeed the voice of the Tamarin Monkey in Wicked.
Grande, who portrayed Glinda the Good Witch, reported that Eigenberg's character said "the best line in the whole thing," and she remembered the dialogue.
The Thank You, Next hitmaker said, "So that I guess is Steve from Sex and the City. He makes a cameo. He has one line and it’s the best line in the whole thing, the little Tamarin Monkey."
Eigenberg just had one line in the movie. He said, "A solicitor was sacked just for arguing a case." Ariana even tried to imitate his raspy voice while gushing about his cameo.
The cameo takes place, around 42 minutes into the film, when Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), comes to visit her professor, Dr. Dillamond, a goat, voiced by Peter Dinklage. The topic of discussion deals with the maltreatment of Oz's talking animals which is a critical plot point.
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo also discussed some other unknown behind-the-scenes stories. Grande disclosed that she hurt her neck while performing her signature hair toss of Glinda. Meanwhile, Erivo reflected on the discomfort of filming the ballroom scene where her character is ridiculed by her classmates.
Fans can now stream Wicked on digital platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+.
