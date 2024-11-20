EXCLUSIVE: 'She Is Who She Is': Michelle Yeoh Defends Madam Morrible's Dark Side in Wicked Suggesting She's a 'Kind' Teacher

In an exclusive sit-down with Pinkvilla, actress Michelle Yeoh shared her approach to understanding her character, Madame Morrible, and the effort she put into bringing the role to life in Wicked. As the days to the release of Wicked draw closer, the anticipation continues to rise, and it’s clear that the cast has done an exceptional job of translating these iconic characters onto the big screen.

When Yeoh was asked about Madam Morrible’s dark side and whether she resonated with those characteristics, the veteran actress shared, “To myself? Well, I try never to bring Michelle Yeoh into the characters because… she is who she is.”

The Crazy Rich Asians star said that, according to her, in her life, Madam Morrible had only one “dream,” which was to “find magic,” because she is the only individual who had possessed that.

Yeoh continued, “And she has a university of students, and in her students, she has been waiting for years. And as you know from the song, The Wizard and I, it's like she tells you for years and years all I have been waiting for is someone to have the gift of magic because with that gift they can open the book of enchantments. So that is her dream.”

The actress added that it is her ambition, and when she comes across someone, she attempts to nurture her and assist her in developing and growing in that path.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'I Had Not Seen The Musical': Michelle Yeoh Opens Up About Her Understanding of Wicked's Legacy

She further shared, “But then she gets blinded by her own dreams and ambitions, and do we not know people like that? We know people like that. We can relate to someone like that, right? But are you strong enough to turn around and say, 'No, no no no that's not the right thing to do; you should help her achieve her own dreams and forget about your own?'”

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star expressed that not every individual can do that, and it is an interesting role. The veteran star further added that this legacy has been with the award-winning producer Marc Platt for over two decades.

She continued saying that he put his trust in them, how they have given Madam Morrible slightly more “nuances,” rather than going straight in and being that character, “determined to just take, cause as an educator you want to see that person is a true, patient, kind teacher, and that's what we all hope that in our lives we come upon amazing teachers like that.”

Advertisement

Wicked starring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Ervio, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, and many more, will hit the theaters on November 22, 2024.

ALSO READ: Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Showrunner Reveals The Reason Behind Not Involving Sheldon In Thanksgiving Episode; DEETS