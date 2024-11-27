Box Office: Will Pushpa 2 challenge advance bookings of Bahubali 2, Jawan & Pathaan in Hindi?

Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to create havoc at the box office. The highly anticipated film, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, is scheduled to hit the big screens on December 5, 2024. Pushpa 2, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, is expected to run for around 3 hours and 15 minutes. The mass-action drama is likely to begin its advance bookings on November 29, 2024.

Ahead of it, let's discuss whether Pushpa 2: The Rule can challenge the advance bookings of Bahubali 2, Jawan, and Pathaan in Hindi or not.

Pushpa 2: The Rule To Break Records Of Advance Sales In India

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule is likely to break the records of advance sales in India, mainly in Telugu and Hindi markets. Going by Allu Arjun's iconic character Pushpa Raj and the film's mass appeal catering to the pan-Indian audience may help Pushpa 2: The Rule rein in the advance sales. Moreover, Allu Arjun's dialogues have become fan favorites in pop culture since the release of Pushpa: The Rise.

Pushpa 2 is expected to pull the audience to theaters in large numbers starting from its opening day. It will be interesting to witness if Allu Arjun's upcoming film can overtake the advance bookings of Bahubali 2: The Conclusion, Jawan, and Pathaan in its Hindi-dubbed version.

Advance Bookings Of Bahubali 2: The Conclusion, Jawan, and Pathaan

The Hindi version of Bahubali 2: The Conclusion sold the highest number of advance tickets. i.e., Rs 6.50 lakh. Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's 2023 film Jawan was on the second spot in the list. SRK and Nayanthara- starrer sold the highest advance tickets, Rs 5.57 lakh for a Hindi film in the top three national chains on its opening day. Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand's helmer sold Rs 5.56 lakh tickets.

Movies Advance Booking Sales In India Bahubali 2: The Conclusion Rs 6.50 Lakh Jawan Rs 5.57 Lakh Pathaan Rs 5.56 Lakh

Pushpa 2's Average Ticket Prices To Go Higher Than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 And Singham Again

The average ticket prices of Sukumar's upcoming helmer Pushpa 2 will be more than Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. It is expected to be 10% higher than the average ticket prices of recent Diwali releases.

Meanwhile, the makers of the Pushpa series recently re-released the first installment, Pushpa: The Rise, in theaters ahead of Pushpa 2: The Rule. It will make the audience connect the storyline of the sequel to where the 2021 film left off.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

