Jawan Advance Bookings: Shah Rukh Khan film records HIGHEST advances for a Hindi film in top national chains

Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan, directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt and others is finally in its release day. The film broke the record of Pathaan by a whisker to emerge as the Hindi film with the highest number of tickets sold in 3 national chains for the opening day. Jawan sold 5.57 lakh tickets in top 3 national chains as proposed to 5.56 lakh tickets of Pathaan. Jawan faced programming issues in national chains due to holdover releases and had there not been programming issues, it would have very likely topped 6 lakh tickets or even more. Regardless, the momentum that Jawan has got on its last day, coupled with the spillover demand due to late showcasings and strong on-the-day sales courtesy Janmashtami, ensures that Jawan will emerge as the highest Hindi film opener of all time by a sizable margin.

Jawan Is Set For A Historic First Day At The Box Office Worldwide

Jawan has done terrifically in the top 3 national chains PVR, Inox and Cinepolis but the real deal are the numbers recorded outside the top national chains. Jawan has sold the highest number of tickets for a Hindi film in advance and the second highest if we consider Hindi dubbed version of films (Baahubali 2). The opening day records are going to be smashed by a huge margin, not just in India but internationally too. The global opening of over Rs 130 crores gross is certainly happening and what has to be seen is how much higher than that, it can go. If the public reception of Jawan is good, the word of mouth will take care of the rest and all time lifetime records will be created.

Following is a list of highest tickets sold for a film in its Hindi version, in PVR, Inox and Cinepolis, in advance

1. Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 6.50L

2. Jawan: 5.57L

3. Pathaan: 5.56L

4. KGF 2 (Hindi): 5.15L

5. War: 4.10L

6. Thugs Oh Hindostan: 3.46L

7. PRDP: 3.40L

8. Bharat: 3.16L

9. Sultan: 3.10L

10. Dangal: 3.05L

Watch the Jawan Trailer

About Jawan

A man is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise made years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw with no fear, who has caused extreme suffering to many.

Where And When To Watch Jawan

Jawan can be watched at a theatre near you from the 7th of September, 2023.

