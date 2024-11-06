Pushpa 2 North America Advance Bookings Update: Allu Arjun starrer set to wreck havoc at the box office; Nears USD 500k with a month to go

Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most hyped sequels in Indian cinema. Allu Arjun is all set to return as Pushpa Raj in Sukumar's upcoming directorial. The sequel to Pushpa: The Rise also features Rashmika Mandanna who played the female lead in the original film. The 2021 film was very successful at the box office as it earned Rs 393.50 crore worldwide. The Hindi version of Allu Arjun-starrer managed a net business of over Rs 100 crore despite films like 83 and Spider-Man: No Way Home running in theatres around the same time.

Pushpa 2: Advance Booking Numbers in North America

After the success of Pushpa: The Rise, fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule in cinemas. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film is touted as India's biggest movie after Prabhas' 2017 film Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

The much-awaited sequel is expected to create havoc at the box office. Audiences in North America have started booking their tickets in advance a month before it hit the screens.

The North American premiere advance bookings of Pushpa: The Rule are close to USD 425K in the United States of America, 29 days before its release. The sequel has been alloted around 725 locations snd around 2800 shows so far. 15000+ tickets have been sold for the movie already. The overall advance bookings of Allu Arjun's film are nearing USD 500k in North America.

Pushpa 2 Team To Begin 6-City Tour in Mid-November

Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated for its theatrical release across the globe on December 5, 2024. It will have its special premieres internationally on December 4. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the Pushpa 2 team is all set to begin its massive 6-city tour in mid-November. The mega trailer launch event will be held on November 15.

As per the sources close to the development, Allu Arjun will visit Patna, Kochi, Chennai, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad for the promotions.

