JagadekaVeerudu Athiloka Sundari North America Box Office: Chiranjeevi and Sridevi's 2nd day gross beats Jalsa 4K; old magic strikes again

The 1990 fantasy classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari, starring megastar Chiranjeevi and legendary actress Sridevi, is once again creating waves. This time, with its grand re-release in North America, the film is making noise. The film, which has a special place in the hearts of Telugu cinema lovers, has surprised everyone with its strong performance at the box office.

Advertisement

On its second day of re-release, JVAS collected USD 8,665 in North America, pushing its total to USD 42,097. This total has now crossed the collection of Jalsa 4K, a re-release of Pawan Kalyan’s blockbuster film. Fans are celebrating this milestone on social media, proving that old classics still have the power to draw crowds.

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari was directed by K. Raghavendra Rao and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies' Ashwini Dutt. The story revolves around a good yet strong tour guide, Raju, played by Chiranjeevi, who meets an angel from heaven, Lord Indra's daughter Indraja, played by Sridevi. She should retrieve her lost finger ring from Raju and fly back to haven. Their magical journey, mixed with fantasy, comedy, and emotion, made the film a blockbuster back in 1990.

The re-release comes with major upgrades. The movie was restored in 8K with 5.1 surround sound by Prasad Labs. It also holds the credit for being Tollywood’s first-ever film to be digitized in 8K pixel quality. The upgraded visuals and sound have added more magic, and premiere shows aimed at children have helped attract a wider audience.

Advertisement

As Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari celebrates its 35th anniversary, the success of the re-release shows how timeless its magic is. One of the viral moments from the re-release includes a reunion photo of Chiranjeevi with heroine Shalini and her siblings. The Sakhi fame heroine and her sister, as well as her brother, acted as child artists in the film.

Up next, Chiranjeevi is working on Vishwambhara, a film with director Vassisht of Bimbisara fame. Trisha Krishnan is the leading lady in the movie, which also has a plethora of starlets like Sree Leela and others. Also, Megastar has another film lined up with Anil Ravipudi, where Nayanthara and Catherine Tresa are rumored to be part of the cast. That will be followed by Dasara fame director Srikanth Odela's film.

ALSO READ: North America Sunday Box Office: #Single tops chart among Tourist Family, Subham, and HIT 3