Box office: Karate Kid Legends debuts in Latin America with USD 5.7M, gaining momentum for US launch

Sony’s Karate Kid: Legends has debuted early in select Latin American markets, earning a promising start with USD 5.7 million in its opening weekend as it builds momentum ahead of its U.S. release. The film, which combines elements from the original Karate Kid films and the hit Netflix series Cobra Kai, is set to release stateside on May 30, 2025.

Sony made the strategic decision to roll out the film in Latin America first, where the Karate Kid franchise holds a strong cultural footprint and Cobra Kai has been widely successful. Mexico led the charge with an impressive USD 3 million haul, making up more than half of the film’s weekend total across the region.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle and penned by Rob Lieber, Karate Kid: Legends is the sixth installment in the iconic martial arts franchise. The film takes place three years after the events of Cobra Kai and unites both timelines—from the original films starring Ralph Macchio and the 2010 reboot featuring Jackie Chan. Both stars return in their respective roles, Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and Chan as Mr. Han, marking the first time the two universes officially intersect on the big screen.

The film also introduces a new lead, Ben Wang, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley, and Ming-Na Wen. The story centers on a new student who must relearn martial arts in order to enter a high-stakes tournament, reigniting the legacy of Miyagi-Do and forging a new scope in the franchise.

The production, backed by Columbia Pictures, took place between April and June 2024. It is notably the first Karate Kid film not produced by Jerry Weintraub, who passed away in 2015. Despite his absence, the film maintains the spirit that defined earlier entries in the series.

With positive early word-of-mouth from Latin American audiences and a nostalgic marketing campaign highlighting both Macchio and Chan’s return, Sony is hoping to parlay the limited international release into a strong domestic opening.

Karate Kid: Legends opens in the U.S. and Canada on May 30, 2025. The film is expected to benefit from the franchise’s multigenerational appeal and the continued popularity of the series mentioned throughout this piece.

