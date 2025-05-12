Box Office: Final Destination Bloodlines and Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning prepare for major India clash

Presenting a once-in-a-while scenario, two major Hollywood films are set to clash with each other in Indian theaters. These two films are the Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning, going against the much-awaited horror thriller film Final Destination Bloodlines. The former is set to release on May 17, with the latter scheduled to release on May 15.

Interestingly, both films are sequels to popular as well as much-loved franchises in the country. Mission Impossible 8 marks the end of what is considered one of the biggest action franchises. Meanwhile, Final Destination Bloodlines is the sixth installment of its franchise, marking the comeback of the film series after 14 years. Let’s analyze how both films could affect each other in Indian theaters.

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning vs Final Destination Bloodlines

As both the giants battle it out at the Indian theaters, they are supported by a long legacy from years ago, helping them attract a better crowd. Final Destination is not as big of a franchise as its competitor, but it would surely benefit from the positive reception if it gets one on its release. Additionally, horror thrillers always have the potential to attract a vast crowd in India if well-made. This is considering the large volume of people who love watching serious horror thrillers on the big screen.

Meanwhile, the case is much more favorable for Mission: Impossible 8. The franchise already holds a massive fanbase in India and is probably one of the biggest among all Hollywood action franchises. Additionally, being the final installment of this franchise led by Tom Cruise would prove to be a hugely demanded theatrical experience. This hype would surely make it a film set to affect others rather than itself getting affected.

Trade expects the Mission: Impossible film to open at around Rs 20 crore net at the Indian box office, much higher than its prequel. The beginning of its run would also affect several holdover releases in Indian theaters like Raid 2 and THUNDERBOLTS*, which are otherwise pulling a well enough audience in theaters as of the present.

