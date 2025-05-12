Final Destination Bloodlines India Advance Booking Update: Upcoming horror thriller sells 5,000 tickets in top national chains

Final Destination Bloodlines India Advance Booking Update: One of the most loved horror film franchises globally, Final Destination, returns to the big screen after 11 years with Final Destination Bloodlines. The film is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Setin, starring Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, and others in the lead. In India, the film is scheduled to release on May 15, 2025.

Final Destination Bloodlines sells 5,000 tickets in the top Indian national chains

As of 4 PM on 12 May, this upcoming horror-thriller has sold 5,000 tickets in the top Indian national chains - PVR Inox and Cinepolis - in its advance booking for Day 1. As of the present, 3 days remain for the film to release in Indian theaters. Till now, the film has shown a very decent performance in its pre-sales.

As time moves forward, Final Destination Bloodlines can surely improve its pre-sales performance in India. As the film comes from a very popular franchise, it has a high chances of being accepted by regular Hollywood audiences in India. This case is more relevant for the audience residing in bigger Tier 1 cities.

Among other Hollywood releases, THUNDERBOLTS* is currently running in theaters and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning will be released on May 17. Before Final Destination Bloodlines clashes with the Tom Cruise starrer action flick, it will get a good showcase around India. It is expected to bring good opening numbers for the film at the Indian box office.

Alongside the franchise factor, another factor supporting its release is the genre. India has a good volume of people who like watching horror thrillers, if well-made. If this sixth installment of the Final Destination Bloodlines turns out to be a good theatrical experience, the word-of-mouth will work along the way in favor of its performance.

If the film doesn’t get highly positive reviews, there is a possibility that it will be ignored at the Indian box office and end with unexpectedly lower results. However, this is very unlikely to happen, given the current trend of the film in its advance booking.

