Eleven Box Office: Actor Naveen Chandra offers refund to audiences who don't like his movie; film premieres in theaters on May 15

Tollywood Actor Naveen Chandra, known for his strong performances in films like Andala Rakshasi and Tripura, is coming back with a powerful crime thriller titled Eleven. This Tamil-Telugu bilingual film is written and directed by Lokesh Ajles and is set to release on May 16. Right before the release of the film, the actor gave a mega promise to the Telugu audience, and it is grabbing eyeballs.

Eleven is said to be an emotional and intense thriller with a fresh concept. During the recent pre-release event held in Hyderabad, Naveen Chandra made headlines by offering a refund to anyone who didn't like the film. “I will be standing near the exit during the paid premieres on May 15. If you don’t like the film, you can ask me for your ticket money back,” Naveen confidently said.

Director Lokesh Ajles added, “Eleven is made with honesty and passion. The story is the main hero. The audience will feel deeply connected to the last 30 minutes.” The film's trailer has already impressed fans with its gripping narrative and intriguing background music.

Attending the event as Chief Guest, hero Sandeep Kishan also heaped praises on Naveen’s hard work and passion. He said, “Naveen is one actor who believes in hard work, not luck. I’m sure Eleven will be a turning point for him.” The film also includes music by D. Imman and features a strong supporting cast including Karuna Kumar, Anil Vishwanath, and Rakendu Mouli.

With Naveen’s bold promise and the team’s honest efforts, Eleven is building strong buzz before release. As a mix of thrilling story, emotion, and performance-driven content, this film might just surprise the audience. All eyes are now on May 15 as fans get ready for the premiere of this unique thriller.

