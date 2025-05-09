'Ram Charan and Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor would be perfect': Chiranjeevi on Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari sequel

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (JVAS), starring Chiranjeevi and Sridevi in the lead roles, has hit the big screens once again on May 9, 2025. Following 35 years since its original release, Chiranjeevi reacted to the possibilities of a sequel or remake of the film.

Speaking in a YouTube interview, which premiered on the Vyjayanthi Network channel, the Megastar shared his thoughts on the matter. In his response, the actor expressed that he wished Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor would star in a sequel or remake.

Advertisement

In his words, “I won’t say I can do it now (laughs). I wish I could, but that sounds too ambitious. I think Ram Charan and Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor would be perfect for a sequel or remake. I also feel Ashwini Dutt garu’s daughters should produce it, and his son-in-law Nag Ashwin should direct it, with guidance from Raghavendra Rao garu. That would be historic.”

Moving forward, Ram Charan also joined in on the celebration of the film’s re-release and the excitement surrounding it. As the actor reflected on JVAS being a collaboration between Ashwini Dutt, Raghavendra Rao, Ilaiyaraaja, and many others, he noted it was a truly special occasion.

The actor added that he might have become a devotee of Lord Hanuman because of the song Jai Chiranjeeva Jagadeka Veera, which he heard during his childhood.

When asked about the possibilities of a sequel or remake, the actor said, “We, the audience, still want to know what happened to the ring and that fish at the end of the movie. Only one person can answer – Nag Ashwin. We are not just asking, we are demanding an answer from you!”

Advertisement

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari is a fantasy film that was originally released in 1990. The story revolves around Indraja, the daughter of the Hindu god Indra, who comes to Earth after losing her magical ring. The ring ends up in the hands of Raju, a hill station guide who lives with a group of orphaned children.

Aside from Chiranjeevi and Sridevi, the film features an ensemble cast including Amrish Puri, Kannada Prabhakar, Allu Ramalingaiah, and many others in key roles.

ALSO READ: Prince and Family Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read before watching Dileep's Malayalam comedy film in theaters