Kesari 2 Box Office Trends Day 25: Akshay Kumar's patriotic courtroom drama remains steady on 4th Monday

Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, is holding up well on the low levels. Released on April 18, the movie is currently in its fourth week. It is still gaining traction from a certain section of the audience.

Kesari 2 holds fairly on 4th Monday; eyes Rs 50 lakh

Opened with a decent start of Rs 9 crore, Kesari Chapter 2 received a positive word-of-mouth among the audience. The courtroom drama based on the life of C Sankaran Nair collected Rs 45 crore in its opening week. Further, it added Rs 27.75 crore in Week 2, followed by Rs 8.75 crore in Week 3. The movie entered its third week by collecting Rs 60 lakh on Friday, which was followed by a decent spike over the weekend that wrapped at Rs 84.65 crore net in India.

Co-starring R Madhavan and Ananya Panday, Kesari Chapter 2 is steady on its 4th Monday. It is likely to wrap its Day 25 by collecting around Rs 50 lakh, bringing the total cume to Rs 85.15 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie is likely to end its theatrical run around Rs 90 crore net, domestically.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar plays the role of Justice Chettur Sankaran Nair in the movie. Ananya Panday and R Madhavan are cast as Dilreet Gill and Advocate Neville McKinley, respectively.

Kesari Chapter 2 in cinemas

Kesari Chapter 2 is running in cinemas nearby.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

