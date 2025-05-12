Meet actor who started as ‘terrible’ AD, was rejected for looks but went on to work with Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and later made an impressive…

In today’s Meet the Actor article, we are talking about the journey of an actor who belongs to a film family. This artist was initially rejected for his looks, but later went on to work with Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. We’re talking about none other than Arjun Kapoor, the son of veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor and Mona Kapoor.

Advertisement

Arjun started his career as an AD on movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho and Salaam-e-Ishq. In an earlier interview with The Bollywood Film Club, Arjun once recalled, “I was a terrible assistant when I started out. I was horrible," while reflecting on assisting Nikkil Advani on both films.

While he thought it would be easier, he revealed being allowed to make mistakes without worrying about the consequences that could have bigger ramifications.

Interestingly, before making his acting debut, Arjun was rejected because of his looks by none other than Aditya Chopra-who later launched him in Ishaqzaade in 2012 after being impressed by his screen presence.

“Aditya Chopra saw my photos first and said yeh toh actor nahi ban sakta, isko hum supporting… (he can’t be an actor, we can maybe cast him as supporting…) he can’t be a main lead. He was not very impressed with my images,” he shared once with Bollywood Hungama.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma polished his craft and made him a better performer. It was only later that Chopra saw the unedited version of his audition tape where he was joking around but that impressed him.

“He said ‘acha isme kuch colour hai’. He can do other stuff also, he is not one-dimensional, and that’s how I got my first film,” Arjun recalled.

His debut film was followed by movies like Ki & Ka, 2 States, Gunday, Half Girlfriend, and Mubarakan, among others. However, his career hit a rough patch after movies like The Lady Killer, Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey and more couldn't perform well at the box office.

Years later, Arjun made an impressive comeback last year with Singham Again, where he impressed fans with his negative avatar as Danger Lanka. Back in the game, the actor will be next seen delighting fans with his comic side in No Entry 2.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meet actor who once worked as a waitress in Chinese restaurant, got trolled for facial hair, worked with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor but is now...