Tourist Family Worldwide Box Office: Sasikumar and Simran’s family drama crosses Rs 50 crore globally after second weekend

Tourist Family, a Tamil-language comedy-drama released on Labor Day 2025, has surprised everyone at the box office. The film opened with just Rs 2 crore but grew strongly through word of mouth. It has now crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide in just 11 days. This shows that content is still king even with tough competition from big films.

The story revolves around a Tamil Sri Lankan family who enters India illegally and tries to settle down in Tamil Nadu as locals. As the family hides their identity as tourists, it blends humor and human emotions beautifully. Tourist Family gives a realistic view of the challenges faced by illegal immigrants. Directed by debutant Abishan Jeevinth, Tourist Family stars M. Sasikumar and Simran in lead roles. Also, Mithun Jai Sankar and Kamalesh, as the family's sons are impressive, while Yogi Babu and MS Bhaskar provide comic relief. It was bankrolled by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment.

Sasikumar portrays the father in a powerful yet simple role, and Simran gives an honest performance. Their charisma and comedic timing are winning hearts. In numerous situations, Yogi Babu makes the audience laugh aloud with his trademark enthusiasm. Yogalakshmi's depth of expression and on-screen persona also make an impression.

There are no slow spots in the screenplay of Tourist Family. The movie holds the audience's attention right from the word go. Many have referred to it as full-fledged family entertainment, and the audience has applauded its rooted portrayal. The background soundtrack and music by Sean Roldan are another notable feature. They articulate each tragic and hilarious event quite well, we have to say

In addition to being a blockbuster, Tourist Family pays heartfelt homage to refugee families worldwide. Even on weekdays, Tourist Family theaters continue to pull large crowds, with numerous housefuls reported. Recently, additional scenes were added in Tamil Nadu, and that will further boost box office numbers.

