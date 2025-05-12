Box Office: Thunderbolts approaches USD 300M global total with USD 67M second weekend

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts continues to build momentum on the global stage, raking in a combined USD 67.1 million over its second weekend among audiences. The superhero ensemble film, which rebrands its titular team as The New Avengers, now stands at a robust USD 272 million at the worldwide box office after 10 days in release.

Advertisement

Internationally, Thunderbolts added USD 34 million across 53 markets, bringing its overseas cume to USD 143.7 million. While the drop from its debut was a sharp 60.7 percent, the film’s performance remains relatively on par with other Marvel releases in the post-pandemic era.

Its second international frame compares favorably to Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Captain America: Brave New World, though it trails behind Black Adam, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Eternals. These offerings made USD 29.9M, USD 35.2M, USD 35.3M, USD 46.2M, and USD 48.1M, respectively.

Domestically, Thunderbolts posted a USD 33.1 million second weekend, dropping 55.5 percent — a respectable hold by modern MCU standards. It now sits at USD 128.4 million in North America, ranking as the 13th best second weekend drop in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the 4th best post-COVID among major MCU entries.

With a production budget of USD 180 million excluding marketing, the film is projected to reach a global total of USD 300 million by next weekend. Analysts currently predict a final haul in the range of USD 405 million to USD 445 million worldwide.

Advertisement

Directed by Jake Schreier and co-written by Eric Pearson and Joanna Calo, Thunderbolts stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Wyatt Russell, among others. The plot follows a group of antiheroes who must successfully collaborate on a high-stakes mission, as it may open the door to their redemption. The film’s clever repositioning of the Thunderbolts as The New Avengers was revealed in the final minutes before being confirmed by the MCU.

Premiering in London on April 22 and releasing in stateside theaters on May 2, Thunderbolts serves as the final installment in the MCU’s Phase Five. With critical praise and fan enthusiasm driving its legs, the film is poised to become one of 2025’s top-grossing blockbusters while laying narrative groundwork for what’s next in the ever-expanding Marvel saga.

ALSO READ: Thunderbolts Review: Florence Pugh Starrer Doesn't Try Hard to Be An Avengers Film, Fortunately That's What MCU Needs