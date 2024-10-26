Chiranjeevi walks down memory lane as he completes 50 years of being an actor and reminisces about his FIRST play

Megastar Chiranjeevi is an enigma, and his presence is no less than an asset to Indian cinema. The prolific actor marked 50 years of his journey as an actor and dropped a special post to celebrate the same. His unseen picture from his memorabilia grabbed attention, while the caption revealed some interesting details about his first stint with acting.

Taking to his Instagram account, Chiranjeevi dropped an old photo of himself from his days at the YNM College, Narsapur, where he was pursuing BCom.

Without any doubt, the megastar looked absolutely unrecognizable in a white shirt and a pair of sunglasses. What was quite unmissable about the picture was that it had the actor’s full name, KSSV Prasada Rao, written on it. Incidentally, the note below the picture also tagged him as the ‘Best Actor of the College’ from 1974-75.

Check out the post here:

Along with the picture, Chiranjeevi penned a long caption, where he not only acknowledged completing 50 years as an actor but also reminisced about his first play ever, called Razinama. He also spoke fondly about the immense recognition and applause that he received after the same, along with endless encouragement.

The megastar wrote, “'Razinama'... First play on 'Rangasthalam' in Y N M College Narsapur... written by Kona Govinda Rao; The first recognition as an actor... it was Best Actor... endless encouragement... 1974-2024; 50 years of acting... endless joy!”

Advertisement

Well, there can be no doubt that the kind of respect and love Chiranjeevi enjoys from his fans across the country is unmatched. A month back on September 22, 2024, the senior actor made everyone proud yet again as he bagged a place in the Guinness Book of World Records after being recognized as the Most Prolific Film Star in India, Actor/Dancer.

His win came after his hard work throughout decades of his career, where he has performed in 24,000 dance steps in 537 songs of 156 films.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi would be next seen in the film Vishwambhara.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay makes THIS request to his fans ahead of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's first state conference