Raid 2 Box Office Trends Day 12: Ajay Devgn starrer witnesses superb hold on Buddha Purnima; targets Rs 5 crore

Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is doing wonders at the box office. The Rajkumar Gupta directorial emerged as a big success, thanks to its superlative box office run. With no new release this weekend, the movie continues to lure the audience.

Raid 2 witnesses superb hold on 2nd Monday; eyes Rs 5 crore

Advertisement

Bankrolled by Panorama Studios and T-Series Films, Raid 2 kicked off its box office journey by storming Rs 19.5 crore on Day 1. The movie wrapped its opening week at Rs 92.75 crore net in India. Further, it entered the second weekend by collecting Rs 4.75 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 8 crore on Saturday and Rs 11.25 crore on Sunday, making a total of Rs 24 crore in its second weekend.

The movie continues to score big on its second Monday. It is witnessing a good hold at the ticket window and recording a solid occupancy in cinemas, thanks to the Buddha Purnima holiday in some states. If the evening and night shows help, the movie has chances to net around Rs 5 crore, as per early estimates, on its second Monday, bringing the total cume to slightly over Rs 120 crore net in India.

Co-starring Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor, Raid 2 will dominate the box office for a couple of weeks, as there is no big hurdle for the movie this month. It will be interesting to see if Raid 2 can hit the Rs 200 crore net mark in its lifetime run.

Advertisement

Raid 2 in theaters

Raid 2 is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.