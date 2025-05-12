Latest OTT Release This Week (May 12-18): 26 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more

The second week of May is here, and so are the OTT releases! If you love cinema, irrespective of geographical boundaries, we've curated a list of movies and shows you can enjoy from the comfort of your space. Check out the list.

1. Hai Junoon

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: May 16, 2025

Hai Junoon is a coming-of-age musical drama set in Mumbai's iconic Andersons College. It tells the story of Gagan Ahuja, the mentor to the SuperSonics, who is a disciplined musical legend.

2. Tastefully Yours

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 12, 2025

Starring Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si, this drama centers around a successor of a food company who is impressed by a one-table restaurant's chef's cooking while looking for a unique recipe.

3. Second Shot at Love

OTT Platform: Viki

Release Date: May 12, 2025

It is about a woman who meets her first love again while struggling with alcohol addiction. Featuring Sooyoung and Gong Myoung as leads, this 'opposites attract '- themed drama will surely win your hearts.

4. Lee Soo Man: King of K-pop

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: May 13, 2025

This documentary chronicles the journey of Lee Soo Man, the founder of SM Entertainment, focusing on his creation of a global K-pop phenomenon through successful idol groups.

5. Shark: The Storm

OTT Platform: TVING

Release Date: May 15, 2025

Starring Kim Min Suk as the protagonist, it continues the story of his journey from a bullied victim to a hardened MMA fighter, driven by a desire for revenge and a new life.

6. Dear Hongrang

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 16, 2025

Featuring Lee Jae Wook and Jo Bo Ah, this drama is about a long-lost son of a wealthy merchant family who returns after 12 years. His eccentric behavior sparks suspicions in his stepsister's mind.

7. Bad Thoughts

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 13, 2025

Helmed by Tom Segura, Rami Hachache, and Jeremy Konner, the series revolves around a collection of disturbing stories that unfold in a hilarious way that only Segura could envision.

8. UNTOLD: The Liver King

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 13, 2025

This documentary delves into the rise and fall of Brian Johnson, known as the Liver King. It explores how he built a $300 million empire by promoting a primal lifestyle, only to face downfall after being exposed for steroid use and becoming entangled in legal controversies that shook his public image.

9. American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 14, 2025

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden is a three-part docuseries distributed by Netflix, following the decade-long manhunt for Osama bin Laden following the September 11 attacks.

10. Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 14, 2025

This gripping documentary delves into the disturbing lives and heinous crimes of Britain’s most infamous serial killer couple. Through recently uncovered police tapes and heartfelt interviews with victims’ loved ones, it offers a chilling glimpse into the darkness hidden within seemingly ordinary lives.

11. Snakes and Ladders (Season 1) - MEXICAN

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 14, 2025

With razor-sharp humor and provocative themes, this dark comedy is poised to stir conversation, challenge norms, and even become your next binge obsession.

12. Bet

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 15, 2025

A drama where betting and gambling are rampant in a school, and how the entry of one character with a shady past throws the entire system out of balance.

13. Franklin (Season 1)

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 15, 2025

In season 1 of the miniseries Franklin, Benjamin Franklin embarks on a secret mission to France with the fate of American independence hanging in the balance.

14. Pernille (Season 5) - NORWEGIAN

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 15, 2025

In the final season, Pernille balances family tensions, career hurdles, and her own journey of self-discovery. With a major wedding on the horizon, unforeseen twists challenge her strength and reshape the bonds she holds dear.

15. Secrets We Keep - DANISH

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 15, 2025

This is a Danish crime drama that revolves around the mysterious disappearance of a woman from the neighbourhood, and the dark mysteries and strings that made it happen.

16. The Reserve - DANISH

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 15, 2025

It follows Cecilie, who lives in one of Denmark’s most affluent neighborhoods. She probes into her neighbor's disappearance personally.

17. Vini Jr. - BRAZILIAN

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 15, 2025

Trace the remarkable rise of Brazilian football star Vinícius Júnior in this inspiring documentary. From humble beginnings to international fame, it highlights his incredible skill, unwavering determination, and the obstacles he’s faced both on the field and in his personal life.

18. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2

OTT Platform: Hulu

Release Date: May 15, 2025

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 delves into the aftermath of a "soft swinging" scandal that rocked the "MomTok" group of Mormon mothers and influencers

19. Overcompensating

OTT Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: May 15, 2025

Directed by Daniel Gray Longino, the series follows Benn, a closeted football player who struggles to come to terms with his sexuality.

20. Duster

OTT Platform: MAX

Release Date: May 15, 2025

Duster is a 1970s crime drama set in the Southwest, following the FBI's first Black woman agent (Rachel Hilson) and a talented getaway driver (Josh Holloway) as they take on a notorious crime syndicate.

21. Football Parents - DUTCH

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 16, 2025

The show follows a group of overbearing parents who brazenly meddle in their children's amateur football careers with a peculiar and nosy team spirit.

22. Rotten Legacy - SPANISH

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 16, 2025

A media mogul returns from illness to find his empire in disarray, thanks to his ambitious children. This Spanish drama explores family power struggles, legacy, and the lengths one will go to protect their life's work.

23. The Quilters

OTT Platform: Netflix

Release Date: May 16, 2025

Inside a maximum-security prison in Missouri, inmates discover hope and redemption by creating custom quilts for children in foster care.

24. Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special

OTT Platform: Hulu

Release Date: May 16, 2025

Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Special is a stand-up comedy special where Matteo Lane shares stories from his life, travels, and family, much like a casual conversation with a friend over brunch.

25. The Chi (Season 7)

OTT Platform: Paramount +

Release Date: May 16, 2025

In Season 7 of The Chi, the power dynamic shifts as the women of Chicago's South Side take center stage, vying for dominance after Douda's downfall.

26. Maranamass

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

Release Date: May 15, 2025

A serial killer terrorizes a city. Unexpectedly, the killer, a target, a couple, and others end up on a night bus. Dramatic events unfold.

