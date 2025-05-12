Single India Box Office: Sree Vishnu's rom-com breaks even in 3 days; lands in profit zone with Rs 15 crore gross

Telugu star Sree Vishnu's latest romantic comedy #Single has turned out to be a surprise winner at the Indian box office. Despite a modest pre-release buzz, the film completed breakeven in all areas within just three days of release. As per trade reports, the total gross has already reached around Rs 15 crore, pushing the film into the profit zone. A portion of the profits will be donated to the Indian armed forces now, as promised by producer Allu Aravind.

Written and directed by Caarthick Raju, #Single stars Sree Vishnu in the lead, with Ketika Sharma and Love Today fame Ivana as the heroines. The film also features Vennela Kishore in a key comic role. A simple storyline with feel-good humor and relatable moments has worked out well at the Box Office.

Though the trailer of #Single didn’t create much impact before release, the movie opened with strong word of mouth from the very first show. Sree Vishnu’s trademark comic timing, funny dialogue delivery, and relatable expressions found takers. His one-liners and natural tone made viewers laugh throughout, earning him praise for sticking to his strength, comedy.

#Single faced strong competition at the box office from Nani’s action-packed HIT 3, Suriya’s gangster drama Retro. Even the re-release of Chiranjeevi’s classic Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari is a stiff competition. Director Caarthick Raju kept the plot interesting with pure entertainment and straightforward humor, as per reviews. That helped the film manage to find its space and win the audience, especially the youth.

Following its theatrical run, the film is likely to be streamed digitally on Amazon Prime Video. Overall, #Single is a fun comedy that is suitable for a single viewing without high expectations. Sree Vishnu has won again with impressive collections and the show is far from over.

