Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s thriller Raid 2 hits 2 million ticket sales on BookMyShow

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s latest crime thriller, Raid 2, is proving to be a big success at the box office. The film, which is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Raid, has officially crossed a solid 2 million ticket sales milestone on BookMyShow. This is a huge number, achieved by Day 12, and shows that the audience is highly interested in this gripping story.

Raid 2 follows IRS officer Amay Patnaik (played by Ajay Devgn), who returns after 7 years to take on a new challenge. This time, the case leads him to Bhoj, where he digs deep into hidden corruption linked to a powerful politician called Dada Bhai. What looks like a normal case slowly reveals a big and dangerous operation. The movie explores whether justice will win or if power will bury the truth.

Crafted by Raj Kumar Gupta, Raid 2 has the likes of Riteish Deshmukh as Dada Bhai and Vaani Kapoor as the leading lady. Ritesh surprises everyone with his sharp performance, as he plays a cold and intense negative character. Vaani Kapoor plays a solid supporting role and adds strength to the emotional side of the story. Raid 2's serious narrative, including thought-provoking conversations and hard-hitting scenes, is winning accolades. Ajay Devgn once again excels in a subdued yet powerful performance.

Produced by Panorama Studios and T-Series, Raid 2 is made on a grand scale with a sharp focus on realism. The background music adds depth to the serious moments, and the story keeps you hooked once it picks up pace.

Fans are already excited about the possibility of Raid 3, and the film’s success has made that future look more promising. If you liked the first part or enjoy crime thrillers with solid acting, Raid 2 is a great watch.

