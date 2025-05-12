Box Office: Ben Affleck’s The Accountant 2 adds USD 6.1M in 3rd weekend, eyes USD 60M domestic total

Amazon MGM’s The Accountant 2 is showing impressive staying power at the U.S. box office amid dominant competition from Warner Bros. and Disney titles like Sinners, A Minecraft Movie, and Thunderbolts. The Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal starrer pulled in USD 6.1 million in its third weekend, dropping just 36.2 percent from the previous frame, courtesy of franchise legacy driving solid word of mouth.

Now in its third week, the film has reached a domestic cume of USD 50.9 million, placing it well on track for a final U.S. gross in the USD 60 million to USD 70 million range. Comparatively, the original 2016 film The Accountant posted an USD 8.5 million third weekend with a similar 37.8 percent decline, demonstrating the sequel’s comparable box office legs nearly a decade later.

The performance marks The Accountant 2 as Amazon MGM Studios’ second-best third weekend ever, only behind the PG-13 holiday action comedy Red One, which pulled in USD 12.7 million with a negligible 3.7 percent dip. For an R-rated action sequel, these are promising numbers, especially given the current theatrical landscape that remains uneven for mid-budget, adult-oriented fare.

Directed by Gavin O’Connor and written by Bill Dubuque, The Accountant 2 reunited the two aforementioned stars alongside returning cast members Cynthia Addai-Robinson and J.K. Simmons. New to the saga is Daniella Pineda, adding fresh energy to the mix. The film picks up years after the events of the 2016 original, once again following Christian Wolff (Affleck), a high-functioning autistic accountant who moonlights as a deadly mercenary.

Premiering at the South by Southwest Festival on March 8, 2025, the film received a warm reception, with critics praising its blend of cerebral action, emotional character arcs, and brotherly dynamics between Affleck and Bernthal. Released theatrically in the U.S. on April 25, the sequel marks another step in Amazon’s push to reassert itself in the theatrical market.

With a third installment already in development, The Accountant 2 has proven it can still drive solid returns for R-rated franchise titles. As it heads into its fourth weekend, all signs point to a healthy finish that could further strengthen its standing as one of Amazon MGM’s most successful theatrical releases to date.

