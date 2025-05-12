WATCH: Ram Charan’s daughter Klin Kaara misunderstands Madame Tussauds wax statue as her father and it is hilariously cute

Ram Charan became the first Indian star to get a wax statue along with his pet at the Madame Tussauds museum in London. As the entire Konidela family joined in for the special event, it was the Game Changer actor’s daughter Klin Kaara who grabbed all the spotlight with her cuteness.

In some unseen pictures and glimpses shared by RC’s wife, Upasana Kamineni, on her Instagram handle, the actor can be seen posing beside his wax statue along with his spouse.

However, what grabbed attention was the special appearance made by their daughter Klin Kaara. The little one seemed to be confused between the wax statue of her father and her real father.

She was seen cutely misunderstanding the wax statue as her father and proceeded towards it.

Check out the glimpse here:

Sharing the post, Upasana wrote, “Team Rhyme or Team Ram ??? And my Klin Kaara was Just tooo adorable Priceless Ps - Sometimes the wax version makes a better husband– just Listening & looking great in every pic !.”

Well, not just Upasana and Klin Kaara, but Ram Charan’s parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha, were also there for the grand event. The proud parents seemed happy as they posed with their son’s wax statue.

Have a look at the pictures here:

For the unversed, Ram became the second person in the world after Queen Elizabeth II, whose wax statue also immortalized a figurine of their pet dog.

On the work front, the actor is currently busy shooting his next film, Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

